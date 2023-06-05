Texas A&M Football Recruiting: Here are the 2024 prospects who recently placed the Aggies in their Top program lists

It was a hectic week (in the best way possible) for Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and his superb recruiting staff, as a handful of 2024 prospects at various position groups released their top program lists, all including the Maroon and White ahead of the annual summer recruiting push.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Aggies are slated to start several transfer portal members on defense, specifically in the defensive backfield, where veteran leaders such as senior safety Demani Richardson and senior corner and former North Carolina Tar Heel Tony Grimes are expected to depart after the season, making the 2024 cycle a vital source for immediate upgrades to pair with the already talented 2023 recruiting class.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Texas A&M’s 2024 class is ranked 28th in the country with six total commitments so far, including four-star safety Jordan Pride, four-star defensive lineman Dealyn Evans, four-star offensive lineman Ashton Funk, three-star (soon to be four-star) quarterback Anthony Maddox, three-star wide receiver Debron Gatling, and three-star linebacker Tristan Jernigan.

Looking ahead to more potential additions headed A&M’s way, here are the most notable 2024 prospects to include the Aggies in their top school lists as of late.

2024 4-star Cornerback Kai Bates

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Cai Bates is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’2 185 CB from Orlando, FL is ranked as the No. 3 CB in Florida Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/UrThztO6AW pic.twitter.com/aYcSyAYljQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2023

According to 247Sports, Bates is positioned as the 9th-ranked cornerback and the 19th-ranked player in Florida. After offering him on March 21, Bates took an unofficial visit to College Station six days later, and even though an official visit has yet to be announced, expect some news sooner than later.

Advertisement

His speed, length, and natural ball skills set him apart from an athletic standpoint, although he still needs time to adapt to the technical aspects of the position entirely.

2024 3-star cornerback Rodney Bimage Jr.

🚨 Top Seven 🚨 Three 🌟 DB Rodney Bimage Jr (@BimageJr) announces his finalists Bimage Jr included Florida State, Texas A&M, Texas, Arizona State, Florida, TCU and Kansas Where will he go? 👀 pic.twitter.com/28TB4EbHdt — Rivals (@Rivals) June 4, 2023

Entering his senior season at Dickinson High School in Dickinson, Texas, Bimage is hands down one of the most challenging, fastest, and most instinctual defensive backs in the class, possessing the ball skills needed to thrive at the collegiate level. According to Rivals, he is presently ranked as the 56th defensive back and the 99th-ranked player in Texas, again echoing his underrated status to a T.

Advertisement

2024 4-star Edge Zina Umeozulu

Out of Allen, Texas, Umeozulu is currently positioned as the 11th-ranked Edge and the 25th-ranked prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Standing at 6-4 and 210 pounds, Texas A&M DE coach Terry Price has been in constant contact as the incoming senior at Allen High School took an unofficial visit to College Station back in January; Umezulu has accumulated 89 tackles, nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles in his sophomore and junior season.

2024 3-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey

Lindsey is steadily rising as a prospect in the cycle, currently positioned as the 44th-ranked DL in the class, and the 5th-ranked player in Arkansas, according to 247Sports. After an impressive 2022 junior season, Linsey recorded 44 tackles, seven sacks, nineteen quarterback hurries, four tackles for a loss, and one pass breakup, and helped lead Bryant High School to a perfect 12-0 season record and its fourth consecutive Class 7A state championship title.

Advertisement

2024 5-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Dominick McKinley is down to 6️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 270 DL from Lafayette, LA is ranked as a Top 15 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 DL) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/zSRy6CI8R4 pic.twitter.com/6FXn4x3Xwt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 1, 2023

According to 247Sports, McKinley is positioned as the 31st-ranked player in the 2024 class, the 7th-ranked defensive line prospect, and the player in Louisiana. After offering him back in late December, Texas A&M’s recent success in landing top-tier DL talent under head coach Jimbo Fisher and defensive line coach/recruiting ace Elijah Robinson has most likely played a significant role in the Aggies making the final cut.

Advertisement

2024 4-star IOL Eddy Pierre-Louis

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Eddy Pierre-Lewis is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’4 320 IOL from Tampa, FL is ranked as a Top 250 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/85AgeXLApn pic.twitter.com/9BlZJov6tH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 4, 2023

According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Pierre-Louis is positioned as the 12th-ranked IOL in the 2024 cycle and the 29th-ranked player in Florida and will most likely continue rising in the recruiting ranks after this 2023 senior campaign. Standing at 6-3 and a whopping 335 pounds, Pierre Louis’s size, strength, impressive footwork, and hand usage in pass protection, combined with his athleticism as a run blocker, makes him a perfect fit at guard at the next level.

4-star cornerback Santana Wilson

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Santana Wilson is down to 8️⃣ Schools! The 6’0 185 CB from Scottsdale, AZ is ranked as a Top 90 Player in the ‘24 Class. Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/aw3jTuhA2y pic.twitter.com/bAaorNk7nr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 4, 2023

According to 247Sports, Wilson is positioned as Arizona’s 35th-ranked cornerback and 5th-ranked player. During his 2022 junior season, Wilson showed his versatility to athleticism playing both ways at cornerback, wide receiver, and running back, recording 49 tackles, four interceptions on defense, 108 rushing yards (1 TD), and three receptions for 25 yards receiving. The Aggies offered Wilson back in April, and a visit should be in the cards for this summer, or later in the fall.

Advertisement

2024 4-star Edge CJ Jackson

NEW: Four ⭐️ defender CJ Jackson narrows down list to 10 “These schools have shown they wanted me and can develop me into the player I want to be.” MORE on the the #Rivals250 target ⬇️ 🔗: https://t.co/laLUqmyS21 (Via @SteezoDsgn) #RollTide #RTR pic.twitter.com/nhUDhdb8Lc — Brandon Howard (@BHoward_11) May 31, 2023

According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Jackson is positioned as the 15-ranked Edge and the 27th-ranked player in Georgia. Entering his senior season at Tucker High School in Tucker, Georgia, Jackon’s 6-4 225-pound frame and undeniable length as an outside rusher have nearly every SEC program, including the Aggies vying for his commitment.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire