Texas A&M football receives votes in latest US LBM Coaches Poll update

Texas A&M (2-1) got back into the win column with a 47-3 rout over UL Monroe (2-1) in Week 3, but they’re still waiting to get back into the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The US LBM Coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 63 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on, down to one point for 25th.

The top of the coaches poll remains unchanged, with Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Florida State (3), Ohio State (4), and USC (5) rounding out the top five. Texas (6), Penn State (7), and Washington (8) all held onto their respective spots. Meanwhile, Notre Dame (9) and Utah (10) jumped two spots each into the top 10.

After Missouri fended off Kansas State 30-27 thanks to a clutch 61-yard field goal, which set an SEC record, the Wildcats tumbled out of the coaches poll entirely, though they still received 114 votes. After Tennessee’s loss on the road to Florida, the Vols dropped 11 spots to No. 20 in the coaches poll.

The Aggies, who are preparing to begin their SEC slate against Auburn in Week 4, received 11 votes. A win on Saturday could give them a huge momentum boost in the eyes of the voters next weekend.

Here is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 3:

Rnk School Rcd Pts 1st Pvs Chg Hi/Lo 1. Georgia 3-0 1598 62 1 – 1/1 2. Michigan 3-0 1514 1 2 – 2/2 3. Florida State 3-0 1396 0 3 – 3/8 4. Ohio State 3-0 1394 1 4 – 4/4 5. USC 3-0 1325 0 5 – 5/6 6. Texas 3-0 1312 0 6 – 6/12 7. Penn State 3-0 1224 0 7 – 7/7 8. Washington 3-0 1164 0 8 – 8/11 9. Notre Dame 4-0 1044 0 11 +2 9/13 10. Utah 3-0 967 0 12 +2 10/14 11. Oregon 3-0 946 0 13 +2 11/15 12. Alabama 2-1 886 0 10 -2 3/12 13. LSU 2-1 808 0 14 +1 13/15 14. Oklahoma 3-0 683 0 16 +2 14/19 15. Oregon State 3-0 660 0 17 +2 15/18 16. Ole Miss 3-0 602 0 19 +3 16/22 17. North Carolina 3-0 592 0 18 +1 16/20 18. Duke 3-0 469 0 20 +2 18/NR 19. Colorado 3-0 435 0 21 +2 19/25 20. Tennessee 2-1 362 0 9 -11 9/20 21. Miami 3-0 298 0 23 +2 21/NR 22. Iowa 3-0 206 0 24 +2 22/NR 23. Clemson 2-1 193 0 22 -1 9/23 24. Washington State 3-0 160 0 NR +2 24/NR 25. UCLA 3-0 156 0 25 – 25/NR

Schools dropped out:

No. 15 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes:

Kansas State 114; Missouri 44; Fresno State 43; Florida 41; Kentucky 28; Texas Christian 26; Maryland 19; Kansas 17; Auburn 16; Texas A&M 11; Syracuse 10; Air Force 9; Tulane 7; Central Florida 5; Wyoming 3; Ohio 3; James Madison 3; Wake Forest 2; Louisville 2; Memphis 1; Brigham Young 1; Arkansas 1.

