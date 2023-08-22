Texas A&M football ranked among the best in wins against AP Top 25 opponents

To be the best, you have to beat the best, and Texas A&M football has embodied that motto for much of the last decade. Don’t believe us? Well, numbers never lie, do they?

College Football Report shared a social media graphic of the college football programs with the most wins against AP Top 25 opponents over the last decade. A quick glance at the top five offers no surprises, with Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Oklahoma ranking among the best. But nestled within the top 15 is none other than your Texas A&M Aggies, who have 18 wins versus AP Top 25 competition over the course of the last ten seasons.

The only SEC counterparts to fare better than Texas A&M are Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Auburn. Ole Miss and Tennessee are the only remaining SEC programs to crack the top 25 list.

Most Wins against AP Top 25 teams over the past decade 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Ffw7p8Uwp0 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) August 20, 2023

Recency bias has undoubtedly kicked in when assessing the accomplishments of Texas A&M’s football program. Last’s years disastrous 5-7 campaign (2-6 SEC) has left a sour taste in the mouths of both the Aggies and the 12th Man, and there’s no shortage of excitement to rid that memory with a rebound in the fall. On the contrary, last season’s woes have served as ample fuel for the cynics of the Maroon and White, with their chirping and antics coming left and right throughout the offseason.

What is overlooked from last year’s 5-7 record is that the Aggies went 3-2 versus ranked foes, including a memorable upset win over then No. 5-ranked LSU in the regular season finale. That performance once again reminded the college football landscape that with the right mindset, Texas A&M has both the talent and the conviction to go toe-to-toe with the best programs in the country.

That reality, coupled with the Aggies’ track record against AP Top 25 competition, should serve as ample bulletin board material for Texas A&M to mount a rebound campaign in 2023, not as if they needed any more motivation already.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire