Texas A&M football program formally hires Patrick Dougherty as special teams coordinator

Expectations officially became reality on Saturday afternoon as the Texas A&M football team hired Patrick Dougherty as its special teams coordinator.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported on Friday that the move was in the works but the Aggies formally made it official on Saturday.

Dougherty served as special teams and tight ends coach for new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko at Duke for the last two seasons. He has been hired to serve in the same roles for the Aggies.

Before joining Elko in Durham, Dougherty coached special teams and tight ends at Ball State University from 2016 to 2021. He also displayed an ability to serve as associate head coach during his final season with the Cardinals.

Dougherty had an immediate impact with the Blue Devils, ranking in the top 25 nationally in blocked kicks, punt & kick return defense, respectively, and punt return average.

During his nearly six-season tenure at Texas A&M, former Aggies leading man Jimbo Fisher did not have a special teams coordinator. Elko has shown that he’s quickly changing things at Kyle Field in more ways than one.

Dougherty joins Ishmael Aristide, Adam Cushing and Trooper Taylor in departing from Durham with Elko for College Station.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire