Texas A&M football program adds Joseph Headen as a defensive back scouting assistant

Texas A&M football head coach Mike Elko has continued to bolster his staff recently and made another addition to conclude the first month of 2024.

Elko has hired Joseph “Joe Joe” Headen as a defensive back scouting assistant, Headen announced via social media on Wednesday evening.

“Excited to join the Aggie football staff as the DB Scouting Assistant,” Headen stated on X. “Ready to get to work!”

Headen was a 5-foot-10, 180-pound safety and graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He played four seasons at Old Dominion University from 2016-2021. He redshirted as a true freshman and sat out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After finishing his playing days, Headen got into coaching at Virginia Tech. He spent three seasons in Blacksburg as the assistant director of player engagement. He will now work for Elko and defensive backs coach Ishmael Aristide as a member of the cornerbacks staff.

