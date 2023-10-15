Texas A&M football married Jimbo Fisher's mediocrity. LSU must be laughing | Toppmeyer

Scott Woodward built his reputation as a top athletic director by making bold hires few saw coming.Hiring Jimbo Fisher to LSU would have been antithetical to Woodward’s method. Hiring Fisher a second time would have been bland and predictable. If Woodward had wanted to be Fisher’s boss so badly, he could’ve stayed at Texas A&M, where he’d hired Fisher, rather than leaving for LSU.Nonetheless, the Aggies must have felt threatened enough by the thought of Fisher fleeing that they extended his contract in 2021, upped his salary, and made the cost for firing Fisher more expensive.The joke was on the Aggies. Woodward worked behind a variety of smokescreens and supplied one of his most shocking hires — Brian Kelly — after A&M padlocked its wagon to a plodding mule.If the Aggies want to strive for something more than mediocrity, they’ll have to pay Fisher $77 million to get lost.The Aggies got punked, and that’s no surprise. College Athletics Inc. has turned bad contracts and negotiating against itself into an art form.The silver lining for the Aggies (4-3, 2-2 SEC) is they’re not as bad as last year. They’re good enough to wind up in a bowl game sponsored by a mayonnaise company or a security firm.The Texas A&M team that lost 20-13 to No. 17 Tennessee on Saturday looked like it has the makings of a seven- or eight-win squad.

Sounds about right. The Aggies’ averaged 7.5 wins the past 27 seasons, which accounts for their time in the Big 12 and the SEC. Texas A&M pays Fisher a king’s ransom to impersonate Dennis Franchione."We gotta coach them better and execute better,” Fisher said after his eighth straight road loss.

Sometimes, I look at schools with middling coaches and wonder if they could do better. I don’t wonder about A&M. It did do better, just one coach ago.Kevin Sumlin’s teams would have run laps around Fisher's product.

Fisher’s got a baked-in excuse after the Week 4 injury to starting quarterback Conner Weigman. He’s got more than that, though. He’s got 77 million reasons to not sweat going 7-5.Two years ago, the Aggies arm wrestled themselves. They lost.

Florida's Graham Mertz proved me wrong

My readers love telling me whenever I offer a take that proves incorrect. I’ll spare you reminding me, though, when it comes to Florida’s Graham Mertz. I’m calling myself out.I had it flat wrong — as wrong as a Fisher contract extension — when I ranked Mertz dead last in my preseason pecking order of SEC quarterbacks. This transfer can sling it better than his Wisconsin performance suggested.Mertz became Florida’s magic act in the fourth quarter of the Gators’ 41-39 escape at South Carolina.Florida (5-2, 3-1) isn’t a polished product, but its passing game is more dynamic than I ever figured it would be. Credit to Mertz.

Shane Beamer whines in defeat

No one handles losing worse than Shane Beamer, and that wouldn’t really matter, except that Beamer is losing more often lately.

After South Carolina’s loss to Florida, Beamer rattled off all the ways his players screwed up and foiled the coaching staff’s play-calling.

“Just did not play clean football," Beamer said, "and at the end of the day, we had some calls that were perfect calls."

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer had a lot to say.



🎥 @cockyfaithful pic.twitter.com/MoxAGOjR8R — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) October 15, 2023

Nobody wants to hear about the coaching staff’s genius after a second straight loss to Florida.

At least Beamer didn’t blame the chain gang this time, like he did after USC’s season-opening loss.

Beamer has six weeks left to air his grievances, because the Gamecocks (2-4, 1-3) face a narrow avenue to bowl eligibility.

Best line I heard this week

“And that’s why Jimbo punts.” – GoVols247’s Patrick Brown, after watching Max Johnson topple over in the backfield on the Aggies’ fourth-and-inches play.

Three and out

1. Arkansas is America’s best 2-5 team. Including the Razorbacks’ 24-21 loss to Alabama, four of their losses during this five-game losing streak came by seven points or fewer. No medals are awarded for these moral victories, but Razorbacks athletic director Hunter Yuracheck doesn’t sound like he’s lost the faith in coach Sam Pittman. “I am not happy with a loss, but I am so damn proud of our football team today,” Yurachek posted on social media. Arkansas will play four of its final five games at home.

No one and I mean no one wants to win more than the players and staff in our locker room. I am not happy with a loss but I am so damn proud of our football team today. Finally time to come home for 4 of 5 games and this team deserves a packed and energetic stadium on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/P39CmX7cGN — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) October 14, 2023

2. I’ve eliminated LSU (5-2, 4-1) from College Football Playoff consideration, but I’m retaining the idea of the Tigers winning the SEC West after their 48-18 thrashing of Auburn. LSU would need help. Ole Miss must lose another conference game for LSU to win the division. And, of course, LSU would have to beat Alabama on Nov. 4 in Tuscaloosa. As well as Jayden Daniels is playing, I’m not ready to rule that out, especially considering Alabama insists on making nothing easy on itself.

3. Missouri has seemed like something of an interloper during its decade-plus in the SEC, but the Tigers usually are good enough to cause a little havoc. They’re also good enough to get a coach fired. Dan Mullen, Derek Mason, Butch Jones and Bret Bielema were fired directly after losses to Missouri. Don’t worry, Mark Stoops, Kentucky isn’t firing you. Not even after a 38-21 loss to the Tigers (6-1, 2-1). But, Fisher should be warned: Texas A&M will play Missouri in 2024.

