Texas A&M Football leads the state of Texas in returning production for the 2023 season

Well, well, well, look what we have here! the 2023 Texas A&M Football team reportedly not only leads the SEC next season in returning production at an 80% mark but according to Texas Football Life, Head coach Jimbo Fisher’s squad leads every Division 1 college football team in Texas with 80% returning production as well.

This is of course surprising to most after the offseason the Aggies endured, losing over two dozen players to the transfer portal, yet still retaining a majority of their historically talented 2022 recruiting class. With key veterans such as Ainias Smith, Demani Richardson, Fadil Diggs, and Layden Robinson returning for their final season, Head coach Jimbo Fisher knows that if any year was supposed to be “their year”, 2023 is calling Texas A&M’s name.

📈 Returning Production Of Texas FBS Teams pic.twitter.com/wqZXs3rVWi — Texas Football Life (@txfblife) March 17, 2023

What jumps out the most from the production stat has to be the offensive and defensive lines, returning nearly every start in the trenches, including all five starters on the O-line from last season, while defensive tackles McKinnley Jackson and Shemar Turner, and EDGE Fadil Diggs make up a ferocious defensive front.

After the Aggies failed to live up to every pre-season measure last season going 5-7, and 2-6 in the SEC, it’s okay to be excited about the potential next season holds, because there’s really nowhere to go but up at this point.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire