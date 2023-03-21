Texas A&M Football: Should Jimbo Fisher or Bobby Petrino call plays for the 2023 season?

Can someone update the sign to read: “We have gone zero days without unnecessary drama in Aggie land?”

Perhaps “drama” is excessive, but there was certainly conversation brewing following day one of Texas A&M’s 2023 Spring Football program, and more specifically in response to head coach Jimbo Fisher’s comments at his opening press conference.

On the topic of whether Fisher or newly-hired offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino would be calling the plays this coming season, the former stated:

“We’ll go through that as we go. I plan on him making calls. I plan on him calling plays. I don’t have a problem with that at all.”

Not exactly the most defined answer there, but it did allude to the fact that Petrino will have a hand in running the offense. Right?

Not in the eyes of social media critics! Those words only painted a picture of “A&M drama.” Just one day into spring football, and are there already issues brewing between Fisher and Petrino?

Before causing an uproar in College Station, let’s break down exactly what Fisher said, and by looking back on last season’s performance as a good proxy, we’ll come to a conclusion as to whether one or the other should have a more vocal presence on the offense.

Let’s face the facts: last year Texas A&M ranked 100th in the country in points per game, and 13th in the SEC last season. Offensive playcalling was by no means the lone culprit for the Aggies’ struggles, but anyone can read the writing on the wall. With Jimbo already having recruiting, roster building, and game management on his plate, perhaps having someone fully dedicated to scheming the offense wasn’t such a bad idea.

Does that mean Petrino deserves full autonomy over the offense? His “hail mary” signing might paint him as the “savior” to some, but no one is expecting the transition to be seamless from the start.

Still, Petrino walks in as a true blue offensive guru, which could serve the likes of Conner Weigman well following his promising display as a true freshman. Wiegman through for 896 yards and eight touchdowns in five starts after season-opening starter Max Johnson was lost to injury.

Story continues

Now you give him a true offensive guide in year two? His ceiling can only go up from there.

So, what’s the most likely scenario? Petrino calls the plays from the get-go, while Fisher remains a defacto advisor to the former. Jimbo won’t necessarily be calling the plays, but it’s hard to envision him letting go of offensive input in its entirety. Barring any disastrous start to the season, that should be the reality moving forward.

If that doesn’t satisfy the social media critics, you can be sure they’ll find something new, and insignificant, to gripe about.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee

More Football!

Texas A&M is in a recruiting battle with Texas for 2024 4-Star Offensive tackle Blake Ivy 2024 4-Star OT Weston Davis confirms visit date to Texas A&M Report: Justin Evans to sign with Eagles

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire