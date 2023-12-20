Texas A&M football gets a win over Texas in recruiting, signs 4-star edge Solomon Williams

Texas A&M got some needed recruiting momentum late Wednesday with the signing of blue-chip edge rusher Solomon Williams.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Williams selected Texas A&M over Texas, Oregon, Clemson and Alabama. A four-star prospect from Tampa, Fla., Williams was one of the few five- and four-star recruits that had yet to pledged to a team entering national signing day.

The signing also helps new Texas A&M coach Mike Elko garner some recruiting traction. The Aggies have lost multiple players to the portal and endured several key decommitments.

