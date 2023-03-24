Texas A&M Football: Five way-too-early breakout players for 2023

It’s the world’s worst-kept secret that Texas A&M is entering a hugely important 2023 season. The Jimbo Fisher-led Aggies are in need of a turnaround campaign this fall, but the truth is that after going 5-7 last season (2-6 SEC), there really is nowhere to go but up for this program.

Accomplishing that goal should be just a tad bit easier given the promising potential of a few players, who with another year of experience and new additions to the coaching staff, could elevate themselves from key contributors to potential stars in just one season.

Simply put, the Maroon and White have too much talent on the roster to post back-to-back underwhelming seasons. A&M has rarely, if ever, posted back-to-back losing seasons, which means the Aggies should put the rest of the SEC on notice in 2023 so long as their key cornerstones elevate themselves.

Spring football is still well underway for the Aggies, but we’re already looking ahead to which names could be the breakout players for 2023.

5. RB Amari Daniels

Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) runs the ball for a touchdown fourth quarter against the Prairie View Am Panthers at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) runs the ball for a touchdown fourth quarter against the Prairie View Am Panthers at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies have a big hole to fill in the backfield with Devon Achane departing for the NFL, and in his wake is the loss of production that amounts to 1,102 yards and eight touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry. Enter Amari Daniels, who should be primed to take that next leap in 2023.

The junior tailback appeared in six games last season and finished second on the team in rushing with 200 yards on 5.6 yards per touch. While he didn’t need to carry as much of a load as Achane last year, he has experience in his back pocket as the only returning tailback that averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry last season.

Le’Veon Moss and five-star freshman Rueben Owens may give cause for a running-back-by-committee approach, but I like Daniels to have a big season.

Story continues

4. DL Shemar Stewart

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) shows off his gold grill smile after the Aggies defeat the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) shows off his gold grill smile after the Aggies defeat the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart was one of the many true freshmen that were thrust into a starting role in 2022, and I like his chances of taking that next leap with the presumption that he’ll be a starter on the defensive line next season. Last year he finished with 23 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 12 games.

Better yet, he showed a knack for getting into the backfield with ease, which should keep opposing offenses up at night when prepping for every Saturday afternoon. He was a five-star recruit for a reason, and with a tremendously important season coming up I think he capitalizes on the opportunity to the fullest.

3. DL Shemar Turner

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (88) and defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) celebrate a defensive stop against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (88) and defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) celebrate a defensive stop against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s go back-to-back in highlighting the defensive line and Shemar Turner, who is just one of many names comprising a talented front seven for the Aggies. Most of the names on the defensive line are four or five-star recruits, and last season Turner was arguably the best, and most productive, of them all.

Turner finished with 32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks as the Maroon and White began to flash their upside on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in a 38-23 season finale win over LSU. For the Aggies to improve in stopping the run and creating pressure on the edge, it starts with being physical on the inside and relying on guys like Turner.

2. WR Evan Stewart

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Kyle Field. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Kyle Field. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not exactly a secret that Stewart is a do-it-all wideout that can make defenses pay from any part of the field, as he made the most of his playing time last season to lead the Aggies with 649 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

But with the addition of Bobby Petrino and Conner Weigman going into year two, my thinking is that Stewart will not only be one of the best wideouts in the SEC but perhaps in the entire country.

With Moose Muhammad and Ainias Smith alongside him to form one of the best receiving corps in college football, in regards to depth, one can only imagine what Stewart can do with the spacing in the open field. If he managed to flash his brilliance last season with the Aggies ranking 100th in points per game, his stock goes through the roof in what should be an elevated passing attack in 2023.

1. QB Conner Weigman

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws the ball during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws the ball during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

It shouldn’t be too much of a shocker to see Weigman round out the list at number one. When you have a player capable of making the jump from backup signal-caller one season ago, to potentially All-SEC in 2023, that gives more than enough reason to believe he has the utmost breakout potential.

Weigman threw for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception in five starts last season, which amounts to solid production in a handful of starts as a true freshman. It’s also key to remember that he was a five-star during his recruiting days and when he committed to A&M, there was some chatter that he could even contend for the QB1 job right away.

The sophomore QB already has the backing of his receiving corps, and now that you give him an offensive coordinator in the form of Bobby Petrino, I think the Maroon and White will be well-positioned to succeed with their leader under center.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=5]

[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd4pnb49trk727 player_id=01f5k5y2jb3twsvdg4 image=]

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire