Texas A&M Football: Conner Weigman projected to flourish in 2023

As Texas A&M spring football continues to roll forward over these next weeks it’s always helpful to take stock of the surrounding competition in the SEC. While the heavyweights may remain the same, questions remain about who will be leading these teams from the pocket.

The 2023 NFL Draft saw a handful of SEC signal-callers opt to go pro, meaning new faces in different places will be the theme during the fall season.

GigEm247 recently ranked every SEC’s projected starting quarterbacks by the following tiers: “much-to-prove”, “pressure-to-perform”, “chance-to-shine”, “replacing-greats”, and “poised-to-lead”.

These signal-callers were arranged after giving equal weight to projected 2023 success, career track record and intel gathered from boots on the ground, according to GigEm247.

Conner Weigman, who is projected to be the starting quarterback under center for Texas A&M in 2023, was placed in the “chance-to-shine” tier. Given the true freshman’s rise down the stretch of the 2022 season, this ranking feels appropriate and should give Aggies fans plenty of anticipation for the fall season.

While both Weigman and Max Johnson fit the bill as starters in offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s scheme, it was the former that flashed the potential to be the future of this program.

In his first career start last season, Weigman proved he could sling it, throwing for 338 yards and four scores against Ole Miss in a 31-28 loss on October 7. Though he fell back down to earth in the season finale vs. LSU, he still managed to toss a pair of touchdowns en route to a 38-23 upset. In five starts he threw for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception, all while being thrust into the fire as a true freshman.

Now you give him an offensive guru in Petrino as his OC, and the sky is truly the limit. But you don’t need to ask those outside the lines, take it from the likes of versatile wide receiver Ainias Smith.

When speaking to the media during the opening of spring football, Smith was quick to commend Weigman for stepping into a leadership role last fall:

Story continues

“He definitely took that leadership role. The quarterback role is definitely not easy, especially for a freshman. The way he attacked the whole situation was impressive to me. The poise that he had. He seemed real relaxed but really upbeat.”

Having the likes of Smith in your corner will go a long way for Weigman both on and off the field. The fifth-year senior accompanies Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III, among others, to comprise what could be one of the deepest wide receiver units in the SEC. Those weapons should only help Weigman elevate to the next level.

So long as the Jimbo Fisher – Bobby Petrino partnership works seamlessly, the Maroon and White could be in for a special 2023 season led by their rising signal-caller in Weigman.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee

More Football!

2024 4-Star and Aggie commit Dealyn Evans makes a big jump in 247Sports' Top247 rankings Ainias Smith discusses quarterbacks, wide receivers in an interview with TexAgs Ainias Smith discusses Texas A&M's first spring practice in an interview with TexAgs

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire