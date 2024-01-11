Texas A&M football adds another staffer to the Strength and Conditioning room

Coach Mike Elko is not only still adding quality talent to the football team, but he is also continuing to add proven talent to his staff. New Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, Tommy Moffitt, will have some help with up-and-coming coach Blake McCall.

McCall confirmed to the Anniston Star that he would head to Aggieland as associate director of strength and conditioning along with Coach Moffitt.

He served as Rodriguez’s first head strength and conditioning coach when he was hired at Jacksonville State, joining the program from LSU. With LSU, he helped the Tigers’ football team to a perfect 15-0 record and a CFP national championship in 2019.

Excited to be here! Gig em pic.twitter.com/Cz2U5DBbHI — Blake McCall (@Coach_BMcCall) January 11, 2024

Join us in welcoming Blake McCall to the Aggie family as a hopefully successful tenure helping the Texas A&M football team reach championship levels under head coach Mike Elko comes to fruition.

