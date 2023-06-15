Texas A&M Football’s 2024 Schedule reveal: How will things shake out?

Hallelujah! The Lone Star Showdown is officially back for the 2024 college football season. While the news that Texas will travel to College Station to face Texas A&M at what is still an unspecified date, the Aggies’ entire 2024 SEC schedule looks extremely favorable from the naked eye, while their non-conference schedule’s toughest remains their season home opener vs. Notre Dame.

The 2024 SEC schedule will be the first division-less season, as the East and West will be eliminated while each team will play eight conference games with two dedicated rivalries; each future season will rotate out opponents to provide a fair and just strength of schedule following the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024.

Other than facing the Longhorns year to year, LSU will remain the second continued rivalry, as both programs have developed a deep hatred for one another (all in good fun). The biggest surprise? Alabama and Ole Miss were notably left off the schedule, meaning that Jimbo Fisher’s extremely entertaining feuds with Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin will take a break for at least one season.

Overall, the Aggies are set up very well for a Championship run following the schedule, so looking ahead, here is Texas A&M’s 2024 football schedule.

Saturday, Aug, 31: Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M and Notre Dame will meet for the first time since 2001, a game the Aggies won 24-3 inside Kyle Field in its original structure. Looking ahead to the 2024 season, both rosters will be stacked with talent, and instead of opening the season vs. an FCS opponent as has been the case under Jimbo Fisher, the Fighting Irish will be looking to steal one on the road.

Saturday, Sept. 7th: McNeese State vs. Texas A&M

Like most FBS programs, McNeese State presents the usual early FCS home opponent that should lose by at least 20 or so points, but if we’re being honest, Texas A&M is still reeling from their historic home loss to Appalachian State in 2022, so let’s hope that they exorcise their inferior opponent demons in 2023 to make sure that this is an uncompetitive blowout.

Unspecified time: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (AT&T Stadium)

Since joining the SEC in 2012, the Aggies have won 10 out of their last 11 matchups vs. Arkansas. Still, looking ahead to 2024, the Razorbacks are poised to take a notable dip as multiple starters, specifically quarterback KJ Jefferson will have departed the program. Texas A&M is poised to be loaded at nearly every position, yet as we witness every year, this is a trap game with major season implications.

Saturday, Sept. 21st: Bowling Green vs. Texas A&M

Since Dino Babers left Bowling Green, the program has been one of the worst in college football outside of a couple of random seasons. Again, this is a layup if the Aggies are as elite as we believe they will be.

Unspecified time: Texas A&M at Florida

The Aggies will travel to The Swamp for the first time since 2017, where quarterback Kellen Mond led the Maroon and White to a memorable 19-17 victory; bad blood remains between both programs, especially after former Gators quarterback and current Indianapolis Colt Anthony Richardson ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns in a lopsided 41-24 loss.

Florida, which is slowly rebuilding under head coach Billy Napier, aims to be at least competitive in 2024, and like any road game in the SEC, this will be a tough one.

Unspecified time: Texas A&M at Auburn

The Hugh Freeze era will be entering its second season, and after a highly succesful comeback stint at Liberty, Auburn should be back to its contending ways, but after going all in through the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season, how the roster will, and most importanly, who the quarterback will be, is left to be seen.

Unspecified time: Missouri at Texas A&M:

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who in 2023 eats, sleeps, and dreams NIL, 2024 could see a lethal quarterback-wide receiver duo between signal caller Jake Garcia and wide receiver Luther Burden III, but time will indeed tell just how dangerous this offense can become. The Aggies lead the series 9-7, while this will be the first trip to College Station for the Tigers since 2014.

Unspecified time: Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Rest in paradise, Mike Leach, as we will continue to miss your presence in the game we all love. In what will be the second season under new leadership, head coach Zach Arnett is a defensive coach with a defensive outlet. However, offensive coordinator Kevin Barabay is a rising star as a play caller, and playing what will likely be an afternoon game among the Cowbells in Starkville is one of the toughest road envrionments in the country.

Unspecified time: Texas A&M at South Carolina

No, Texas A&M and South Carolina are not rivals, but the series has been a fun one year to year. Last season, the Gamecocks earned their first win in the series amid one of their best seasons under head coach Shane Beamer. 2023 will be quarterback Spencer Rattler’s final season with the program, so to stay competitive against what will be a much better Texas A&M squad, the quarterback spot will need to be solidified.

Saturday, Nov. 16th: New Mexico State at Texas A&M

I hate to say it, but this is undoubtedly an end-of-season trap game. Head Coach Jerry Kill has already turned the program around after one season, going 7-6 with a bowl win in 2022. If the Aggies fall asleep at the wheel, especially if they’re, let’s say, undefeated before this matchup, anything can happen in later November.

Unspecified time: Texas at Texas A&M

The Lone Star Showdown is back, baby! Since 2011, a game the Aggies lost to a last-second field goal 27-25, Texas A&M and Texas havent met on the gridiron in more than a decade, and every Aggie and Longhorn fan in the country can agree that reuniting at 13 years in 2024 is going to be down right epic between what should be two very good teams.

Unspecified time: LSU at Texas A&M

The rivalry continues between Texas A&M and LSU, who, in their last twelve meetings, the Aggies have only mustered three wins, including their history 7 OT 74-72 epic comeback among a packed Kyle Field during the 2018 season. LSU hired Brian Kelly to compete for the championship every season; so far, he’s ahead of schedule.

As I’ve stated throughout this article, the Aggie’s 2024 schedule sets them up for a National Title run, and getting LSU at home in late November (we think) can’t get any better than that when everything is on the line.

