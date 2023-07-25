Texas A&M Football 2023 Position Preview: Wide Receivers; Among the best groups in the country

Texas A&M kicks off the 2023 college football season in just under two months, and while the offseason is nearing its conclusion sooner than later, it’s time to preview what Jimbo Fisher and his staff will be working with from a roster perspective.

The Aggies’ wide receiver corps is teeming with a perfect mix of star upside and veteran experience, making this unit among the best in the country.

Returning production: Sophomore Evan Stewart returns after a promising 2022 campaign as the starting X receiver. He logged 53 receptions, 649 yards, and two touchdowns in 10 games as a true freshman last season and flashed why he was a top-10 recruit of the 2022 cycle.

Graduate Ainias Smith returns as the likely starting slot receiver, having recorded 15 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns in four games during the 2022 season. Smith saw limited action due to a season-ending leg injury that he suffered in last season’s win over Arkansas.

Junior Moose Muhammad III is back in Aggieland as the likely starting Z receiver, having finished with 38 receptions for 610 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games during the 2022 campaign. Sophomore Noah Thomas could be a potential breakout candidate after finishing with five receptions for 51 yards and two touchdowns in five games last season.

Rounding out the returners is senior Jalen Preston, who tallied seven receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown in 12 games last year.

Departures: Sophomore Chris Marshall had transferred to Ole Miss but has since left the team. Junior Yulkeith Brown entered the transfer portal and landed with Tulane, while senior Chase Lane transferred to Georgia Tech. Rounding out the departures is Senior Devin Price, who transferred to App State.

Final Observation: A&M ranked 95th in the country in passing last year (204.2 ypg), but the root cause was a stagnant and unimaginative offense. That stands to change in 2023 with Bobby Petrino stepping in as the new offensive coordinator, and the group that should greatly benefit is the wide receiver corps.

The creativity of Petrino’s offensive scheme, which allows for multiple players to do damage from various spots on the field, will only maximize what Stewart, Smith, and Muhammad have to offer. Petrino’s track record as an offensive guru speaks for itself, as his offenses have averaged at least 400 yards in 16-of-20 seasons and 30 points per game in 15 seasons.

Coupled with the belief that Conner Weigman will take a leap in year two under center, Texas A&M has the right pieces to make the air attack a focal point of what should be a resurgent offense.

