Texas A&M Football 2023 Position Preview: Defensive line; Talented group ready to take a leap

Texas A&M kicks off the 2023 college football season in just under two months, and while the offseason is nearing its conclusion sooner than later, it’s time to preview what Jimbo Fisher and his staff will be working with from a roster perspective.

The Aggies’ defensive line has no shortage of returning four and five-star talent that jumps off the page. But the youth and inexperience proved to be an obstacle last season, and it showed in the numbers. However, with a year under their belt, this assortment of players should be equipped to leap following their baptism-by-fire campaign in 2022.

Returning production: Sophomore Shemar Stewart returns after having played in all 12 games last year while starting in six. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. McKinnley Jackson is back at nose tackle after being named defensive MVP for the Aggies in 2022. He appeared in eight games for the Maroon and White.

Former five-star recruit Shemar Turner is back after having started in 11 games in 2022, tallying 32 tackles, including 4.5 for loss. Walter Nolen appears set for a breakout campaign in 2023, having received the Defensive Top Newcomer award in 2022. Fadil Diggs returns after being the Aggies’ best pass rusher last year, tallying three sacks and five tackles for loss before going down eight games into the season.

Rounding out the depth are senior Isaiah Raikes, redshirt junior Albert Regis, sophomores LT Overton, Enai White, and Malick Sylla, redshirt freshman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and five-star true freshman D.J. Hicks.

Departures: Tunmise Adeleye departed after transferring to Michigan State during the offseason. Texas A&M also lost true freshman Anthony Lucas to the transfer portal. Lucas appeared in eight games last season before transferring to USC.

Final Observation: There’s no shortage of talent upfront, but it’s key to acknowledge the struggles of last season. The Aggies gave up 208.8 yards rushing per game and managed just 19 sacks in 2022, which means there’s plenty of work to be done when it comes to translating that level of talent into production on the field.

Still, this is a unit that boasts an ideal combination of talent with strong upside, with a few experienced veterans helping lead the group. This unit is among those that fans should temper their expectations, at least to start the season. But if they begin to translate their potential onto the field, it will only be a matter of time before Jimbo Fisher’s belief, in that the strength of this team lies in the trenches, becomes a reality.

