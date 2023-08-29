Texas A&M Football: 2023 Game-by-Game Staff Predictions

Jimbo Fisher is set to embark on his 6th season at the helm for Texas A&M, and as the 2023 season is less than a week away, the 5-7 (2-6 SEC) 2022 campaign may be over, but a host of questions remain before the Aggies take the field against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 2.

First and foremost, do the Aggies possess the right amount of talent and experience on the roster to improve from five wins last season and also find a sense of consistency in the middle of SEC play? Even more pressing, how quickly will new OC Bobby Petrino’s offensive acumen impact the Aggies offense?

One of the more underreported position groups, Texas A&M’s offensive line, or the “Maroon Goons” as Aggie fans call them, are in desperate need of improvement after a lackluster performance last season, but with all five starters returning, including several talented newcomers from the 2023 cycle, success in the trenches is vital for any offensive success to come to fruition.

If the offense indeed improves, the Aggie’s defense, especially their loaded defensive line headlined by the fearsome foursome of McKinnley Jackson, Walter Nolen, Shemar Turner, and Fadil Diggs, the sky is truly the limit in 2023.

So here we are, predicting the season so you don’t have to, as the Aggies Wire Staff will provide our expertise for all 12 games during the 2023 season. Enjoy!

September 2 vs. New Mexico

Cameron Ohnysty — It’s time to put the 2022 Appalachian State nightmare to bed once and for all, and for the players involved in the embarrassing defeat last season, the New Mexico Lobos, who went 2-10 in 2022, may feel the brunt of an eager Aggie squad looking to right their wrongs.

Texas A&M 42, New Mexico 7

Pete Hernandez — Saturday marks the first opportunity to quiet the offseason cynics that ran their mouths all offseason, and the Aggies will take advantage of the opportunity. I expect Texas A&M to iron out some of the kinks in our first look at Bobby Petrino’s offense, but nonetheless, the Maroon and White will surpass the 30-point mark, which they did just twice all last year.

Texas A&M 38, New Mexico 10

Jarrett Johnson — I believe the Aggies will come out blazing to make a point to put away the Lobos early so they can get a few other players some work before the Miami game

Texas A&M 45, New Mexico 13

Site pick: Texas A&M 42, New Mexico 10. Texas A&M: 1-0

September 9 at Miami

Cameron Ohnysty—This a big one, folks. After both teams surprisingly ended their season with the same record of 5-7, the Aggies still had the upper hand after defeating Miami 17-9 at Kyle Field in their Week 3 matchup last season. While both are slated to improve steadily, Texas A&M’s talent barrier still outshines the Hurricanes. However, the Aggies will now travel to Hard Rock Stadium; as we all know, anything can happen on the road.

Texas A&M 35, Miami 21

Pete Hernandez — The Aggies edged out the Hurricanes 17-9 when these two programs last met in 2022, with the Maroon and White totaling just 264 yards of offense. Miami should take a leap this season, which will give Texas A&M a true fight in Week 2. But the Aggies still boast more talent on offense and, with a true creative play-caller in Petrino, move to 2-0 with a statement win at Hard Rock Stadium.

Texas A&M 31, Miami 23

Jarrett Johnson — This will be a great barometer to see where they stand against a team that should be on the rise after a similar 5-7 season. However, I believe A&M has the talent to keep the Hurricanes at bay

Texas A&M 30, Miami 27

Site pick: Texas A&M 32, Miami 24. Texas A&M: 2-0

September 16 vs. UL Monroe

Cameron Ohnysty—While some may call the Warhawks the 2023 version of Appalachian State, I don’t see the Aggies taking the same lazy approach, especially if they’re coming off a huge road win over Miami a week prior, especially at home.

Texas A&M 38, UL Monroe 7

Pete Hernandez — After last year’s underwhelming 5-7 finish, the Aggies should not overlook any opponents this fall, including the Warhawks. What’s the best way to rid the memory of that loss to Appalachian State in 2022? Putting on a scoring clinic in what will be a blowout win versus UL Monroe.

Texas A&M 42, UL Monroe 10

Jarrett Johnson — Again, it’s like the New Mexico State game. The Aggies will jump out early and often on LA-Monroe, and the starters will be out of the game by halftime. Expect to see a lot of Max Johnson this game.

Texas A&M 50, UL Monroe 10

Site pick: Texas A&M 43, UL Monroe 9. Texas A&M: 3-0

September 23 vs. Auburn

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws the ball under pressure as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Cameron Ohnysty—After one of the sloppiest football games of the 2023 season, Texas A&M fell to Auburn inside a packed Jordan-Hare-Stadium and saw, dare I say, a better Aggie squad fall 13-10 to add even more misery to an already tired fan base. Tip the slate clean and switch the host sites, but beware of first-year Head Coach Hugh Freeze, who is looking to earn his first upset win in what should be a long career at Auburn.

Texas A&M 35, Auburn 28

Pete Hernandez — The Aggies totaled just 215 yards of offense with four turnovers generated between these two teams late last season, and I expect a different script in this matchup with Hugh Freeze now at the helm, as well as with an inspired Texas A&M team seeking rebound campaign. The Aggies get a win in front of a packed Kyle Field, but Tigers fans should get a positive glimpse of what’s to come from Auburn.

Texas A&M 37, Auburn 27

Jarrett Johnson — Even with Hugh Freeze in the driver’s seat and a resurgence in recruiting, I do not believe they will be able to overcome a Bobby Petrino offense that should be rolling now.

Texas A&M 37, Auburn 21

Site pick: Texas A&M 37, Auburn 25. Texas A&M: 4-0

September 30, Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (AT&T Stadium)

Cameron Ohnysty—In the last eleven seasons in the Southwest Showdown, Texas A&M holds a daunting 10-1 record, with their recent 23-21 nail-biting victory coming last season, mainly due to Aggies safety Demani Richardson’s game-changing fumble return TD to take back momentum. This season, the Razorbacks are led by redshirt senior quarterback KJ Jefferson, who, as we all know, is a legitimate Heisman Candidate if things click consistently. No matter who the better team is on paper, this game is always a frustrating toss-up year after year.

Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 21

Pete Hernandez — The Razorbacks always play the Aggies tough in the Southwest Classic, with six of the last 10 matchups being decided by single digits. Arkansas’ offense scored at a clip of 32.5 ppg last season and will welcome back one of the SEC’s experienced tandems in quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders. Buckle up for another game that comes close, but the Aggies edge out to remain perfect through five games.

Texas A&M 27, Arkansas 24

Jarrett Johnson — Texas A&M will pull off a nail-biter due to the Razorbacks slowing the game down via the running game, and KJ Jefferson, a dark horse Heisman candidate, will make some big plays along the way. But I have the Conner Weigman driving the Aggies down the field and winning the game on a walk-off-field goal.

Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21

Site pick: Texas A&M 25, Arkansas 23. Texas A&M: 5-0

October 7, Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Cameron Ohnysty—If Texas A&M, as I’m predicting, reaches 5-0 before facing what should be a Top 10 matchup against Alabama inside a raucous Kyle Field, this means that the Aggies have indeed reached a state of pure momentum and are humming on offense under new OC Bobby Petrino’s guidance. Like every year, Alabama has the talent to reach yet another College Football Playoff, but Jimbo Fisher’s squad has revenge on their mind after falling 24-20 on the road in primetime amid their miserable 6-game losing streak last season.

Texas A&M 28, Alabama, 24

Pete Hernandez — This is the big one and will be the first indicator of whether this Aggies football program is on the precipice of reaching its fullest potential. Texas A&M is 3-12 versus the Crimson Tide, having fallen 24-20 last year in Tuscaloosa. Despite Nick Saban having a conundrum at quarterback, Alabama rides the strength of their defense to give Texas A&M’s offense their toughest matchup yet. With the 12th Man behind them and with an inspired mindset, the Aggies remain perfect with their biggest win of the season yet.

Texas A&M 20, Alabama, 17

Jarrett Johnson — Alabama will always field a good team, but after a hard-fought game against the Razorbacks, the Aggies will make it interesting. However, I have them dropping their first game of the season.

Alabama 34, Texas A&M 27

Site pick: Tie. Texas A&M: 6-0

October 14, Texas A&M at Tennessee

Cameron Ohnysty—One of the hottest teams in 2022 before injuries took their toll, Head Coach Josh Heupel may have lost veteran signal-caller Hendon Hooker to the NFL, but have no fear because the rocket launcher arm of longtime backup Joe Milton could take the college football world by storm, and after an incredible run by the Maroon and White up until now, things could get very difficult on the road amid Rocky Top nation.

Tennessee 24, Texas A&M 21

Pete Hernandez — It will be tough to mimic the emotional high of fending off Nick Saban and the Crismon Tide the week prior, and it will be even more difficult with the Aggies heading to Neyland and their sea of orange in the crowd. The Vols will likely be the only team in the SEC to start ten seniors on defense so that the veteran experience will be a true test for a young Aggies offense. That trial will be significant enough to hand Texas A&M its first loss of 2023.

Tennessee 28, Texas A&M 24

Jarrett Johnson — In a reverse of the Arkansas game, I believe there will be a lot of big plays made by both teams. I also believe the grind of the previous three weeks will wear down the Aggie defense, allowing the Vols to run out the clock while up by three

Tennessee 33, Texas A&M 30

Site pick: Tennessee 28, Texas A&M 25. Texas A&M: 6-1

October 28, Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Cameron Ohnysty—Texas A&M’s seven losses, of course, included another close road loss against an up-and-coming South Carolina team, who have received a lot of (kind of) earned preseason hype after defeating Tennessee and Clemson, culminating in an 8-5 finish in HC Shane Beamer’s second season. Well, a week after hypothetically falling to Tennessee should result in an angry Aggie squad looking to take their frustrations out on the visiting and somewhat overrated foe.

Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 17

Pete Hernandez — After two tough back-to-back matchups against SEC behemoths, which resulted in the Aggies’ first loss of the year, Texas A&M heads back home to face a South Carolina program that generated some late-season buzz in 2022. Shane Beamer’s squad opened strong with 17 points in the first six minutes to fend off the Aggies in that contest, but I expect Texas A&M’s defense to put on a much better showing in this rematch to quiet some of the offseason buzz South Carolina garnered.

Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 20

Jarrett Johnson — The Aggies will come out of the bye week refreshed with a new sense of urgency. After a week of watching the tape, Petrino will have a few new wrinkles from what he learned, and the offense will put a 40 burger. I’m also getting the feeling that the defense will have multiple turnovers this game

Texas A&M 40, South Carolina 20

Site pick: Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 19. Texas A&M: 7-1

November 4, Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Cameron Ohnysty—Say goodbye to the yearly matchup with Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin as the SEC will officially get rid of the East and West divisions in 2024, as Texas and Oklahoma will join the conference. In their final meeting for at least two seasons, presumed Texas A&M starting quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns in his memorable starting debut. Still, Kiffin, who essentially rubbed his face in the Rebels 31-28 road victory, has likely stayed in the mind of Jimbo Fisher, who is apparently the bane of Lane Kiffin’s coaching existence. Time for a little revenge pie?

Texas A&M 28, Ole Miss 21

Pete Hernandez — In what will be the final yearly matchup between Ole Miss and Texas A&M, I fully expect head coach Lane Kiffin to relish the opportunity and make this game his own personal “bowl game.” While I predict the Aggies’ defense will take a monumental step forward this fall, it’s important to highlight their 124th-ranked run defense in 2022. The Rebels boast arguably the best running back in the SEC with Quinshon Judkins, and being at home in The Vaught could give Ole Miss the boost to stick one last thorn in Jimbo Fisher’s side.

Ole Miss 28, Texas A&M 27

Jarrett Johnson — They must win this game. That’s all I have to say.

Texas A&M 37, Ole Miss 30

Site pick: Texas A&M 31, Ole Miss 27. Texas A&M: 8-1

November 11, Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Cameron Ohnysty—First of all, RIP to Mike Leach, one of the greatest to ever do it, as Mississippi State will embark on their first season without the offensive mastermind calling plays. After falling to the Bulldogs in a 42-24 romp, first-year HC and former defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has a solid team in front of him, but how well will the air raid hold up without Leach’s guidance? Veteran quarterback Will Rogers has shredded the Aggies the last two seasons. Still, I really don’t expect Texas A&M’s defensive backfield to struggle with an extensive scouting report on the signal caller.

Texas A&M 35, Mississippi State 31

Pete Hernandez — Returning quarterback Will Rogers has ample experience in the SEC and against the Aggies. I expect him to thrive in the Air Raid offense even if this marks Zach Arnett’s first “official” season helming the team. Arnett did well in taking over the program following Mike Leach’s passing, but I believe Texas A&M’s secondary will hold its own. At the same time, their talent on offense will ultimately outmatch the Bulldogs.

Texas A&M 38, Mississippi State 34

Jarrett Johnson — Riding the high after knocking off Ole Miss the Aggies will put up another 30-point plus game. Two running backs will go over 100 yards this game.. book it.

Texas A&M 33, Mississippi State 12

Site pick: Texas A&M 35, Mississippi State 26. Texas A&M: 9-1

November 18, Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian

Cameron Ohnysty—We’ve reached the “gimme game” portion of Texas A&M’s schedule, and currently standing at an incredible 10-1 on the year, I expect nothing short of a layup-like blowout in their last game in front of the 12th man, setting up their season finale showdown on the road vs. LSU, with plenty of College Football playoff implications on the line.

Texas A&M 49, Abilene Christian 3

Pete Hernandez — Not even the most pessimistic individuals can overthink this one. Abilene Christian are on the Aggies’ slate as an easy win to break up what has been a tough stretch of SEC competition, and Texas A&M should handle this one easily. The Maroon and White win this one handily and head into the season finale with some momentum on a two-game winning streak.

Texas A&M 42, Abilene Christian 0

Jarrett Johnson — Again, the Aggies will show their dominance on both sides of the ball. The backups will be in the game by the third quarter, and the starters will be well-rested before the LSU game

Texas A&M 47, Abilene Christian 21

Site pick: Texas A&M 46, Abilene Christian 8. Texas A&M: 10-1

November 25, Texas A&M at LSU

Cameron Ohnysty—The season has been a rousing success so far, but let’s, for the sake of this prediction, assume that LSU also has virtually everything to play for in their final game season. At the same time, Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels has lived up to his high expectations and led the program to an equal ten victories ahead of the matchup. Well, after defeating the then-5th-ranked Tigers 38-24 at Kyle Field last season, I feel Brian Kelly’s highly talented squad might have A&M’s number late in the game, and just like in 2021, Daniels may just lead the offense down the field in the final seconds to seal the deal, while attrition finally sets in for the Maroon and White after a huge rebound campaign.

LSU 24, Texas A&M 17

Pete Hernandez — Texas A&M heads into rivalry week with a 9-2 record (by my count) with a shot at mimicking last year’s upset win over LSU. Can the Maroon and White put together a sequel performance? On the road in Death Valley, against a well-built Tigers team that boasts returning quarterback Jayden Daniels and a handful of playmakers such as Malik Nabers, this should mark one of the Aggies’ toughest matchups of the season. I think it will be a tightly contested affair throughout, and ultimately may come down to who is more efficient in the margins.

LSU 27, Texas A&M 23

Jarrett Johnson — This game is really up in the air for me and can easily go either way. In this case, the tie will go to the Aggies. I think the Texas A&M defense will make a big stop near the end of the game, allowing Max Johnson to come in for victory formation

Texas A&M 31, LSU 30

Site pick: LSU 27, Texas A&M 24. Texas A&M finishes 10-2 on the year and will likely head to a New Year’s Six Bowl with serious conversation surrounding their inclusion in the 2023 College Football Playoffs.

