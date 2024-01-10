Texas A&M First Team All-American LB Edgerrin Cooper named to ESPN’s top 25 college players list

The rest of the country is quickly learning what many in College Station have known for years: Texas A&M junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is one of the best players in the nation.

ESPN recently ranked its top 100 college football players of the 2023 season and Cooper was slotted at No. 23.

The best of the best this season 👍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/ubB7lkZKeS — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 10, 2024

Cooper opted to forgo his senior season in Aggieland and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft on Dec. 12. Hours after officially declaring, he was ranked by ESPN NFL Draft & college football analyst Jordan Reid as the No. 1 linebacker on his big board.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive signal caller stacked several awards following the campaign including an AP First Team All-American selection and First Team All-SEC nod.

Cooper’s other recent awards include respective First Team All-American selections from CBS Sports, The Athletic and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. He also added Second Team All-American nods from the Football Writers Association of America and Sporting News.

With 17 tackles for loss in 2023, Cooper ranked fifth among Power Five players. He recorded team highs of 83 total tackles and 8.0 sacks to rank sixth and fourth in the SEC, respectively.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire