Texas A&M firing Jimbo Fisher started the coaching carousel. College Football Fix discusses

The college football coaching carousel was quiet for much of the season. That all changed with Texas A&M's firing of Jimbo Fisher after six disappointing seasons. Why didn't it work out for Fisher and the Aggies?

With one of the high-profile jobs vacant, who are the potential replacements that will be tasked with meeting the high expectations of Texas A&M fans? Dan Lanning and Deion Sanders have already been asked their interest.

The third College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday and there was a change at the top with Georgia assuming the No. 1 spot after passing Ohio State. Washington was No. 5, but should the unbeaten Huskies be higher? And what about the debate between Alabama and Texas should both finish with one loss?

As for on-the field matters, Week 12 offers some important games that could shake up the playoff picture, led by Washington's visit to Oregon State.

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports discuss these topics and more in this week's version of the College Football Fix.

