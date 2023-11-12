Texas A&M to fire football coach Jimbo Fisher, trigger record $77 million buyout, per reports

Texas A&M is set to part ways with football coach Jimbo Fisher, per multiple reports, triggering a contract buyout of more than $77 million, the largest in college football history.

Per ESPN, the decision came out of a four-hour Texas A&M board of regents meeting Thursday.

Before Fisher, the highest buyout from a public school was Gus Malzahn at Auburn, which was on the hook to buy out Malzahn for $21 million after firing him in late 2020. Half of that was due to him within 30 days of his termination, with the rest due in installments over four years. The contract didn’t even require him to offset that amount with future pay at a new job.

Fisher went to Lubbock with great fanfare seven years ago after a stellar tenure at Florida State that included a BCS national championship in 2013. He led the Aggies to a 9-1 record and an Orange Bowl victory in 2020, earning him a fully guaranteed $94 million extension through the 2031 season.

However, his teams have underachieved the past three seasons – with last year's 5-7 mark his first losing record as a college head coach.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher relays instructions to his players during Saturday's 51-10 victory over Mississippi State in Lubbock.

This year, the Aggies are 6-4, but have lost all three of their games against ranked opponents.

If Fisher is fired before Dec. 1, Fisher will be owed $77,562,500, according to USA TODAY Sports' college football coaches salary database.

Fisher compiled a record of 83-23 in eight seasons at Florida State. Overall, his teams have a mark of 128-48 (.727).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas A&M to fire Jimbo Fisher as football coach with record buyout