Texas A&M is a finalist for rising 2025 4-star DL out of Lufkin (TX)

AggiesWire_RN2

Under former head coach Jimbo Fisher and, of course, the late Terry Price, Texas A&M's defensive line remained a consistent strength, recruiting the top athletes in the trenches year after year.

So far, new head coach Mike Elko and his staff have already locked down 2025 4-star DL Landon Rink. The 2024 cycle saw several key freshman DL freshmen led by Dealyn Evans, Kendall Jackson, and Edge Solomon Williams, who look to contribute as soon as this coming season.

With 13 commitments so far, Elko and new defensive line coach Sean Spencer are clearly in the running for 2025 four-star DL Zion Williams out of Lufkin, Texas. Williams stands at an impressive 6-4 and nearly 300 pounds while primarily playing at the 3-tech or nose tackle position during his Lufkin HS career.

Possessing the size, strength, and short-area quickness to consistently win one-on-ones off to snap to consistently make his way to the backfield is one of the many reasons his stock has continued to rise. This week, it was revealed that Texas, LSU, TCU, and Texas A&M represent William's final program list.

Williams also announced that he would decide on his collegiate future on July 4, just a month after taking official visits to Arkansas on June 7, Texas A&M on June 14, and Texas on June 21.

