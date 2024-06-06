Texas A&M is a finalist for 2026 4-star QB out of Orlando (FL)

With the recent success of recruiting top quarterback prospects, Texas A&M, under new head coach Mike Elko, has continued to garner attention from future collegiate signal callers, including 2026 four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman out of Orlando, Florida.

Under Elko, the Aggies have already landed a commitment from five-star QB Husan Longstreet out of California. Now, Coleman, who released his updated Top 8 program list, has Texas A&M as a finalist among seven other suitors, which includes UCF, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Ole Miss, TCU, Illinois, and Nebraska.

At 6-1 and 165 pounds, Coleman may not fit the traditional mold, but his unique blend of skills sets him apart. As a proven duel-threat prospect with above-average arm strength, impressive touch, and consistent accuracy between the hashes, Coleman brings a dynamic element to the game. His athleticism overcomes any concerns about his average stature, making him an exciting prospect to watch.

During his 2023 sophomore campaign at Jones HS, Coleman threw for 2,236 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions while rushing for nearly 250 yards and four touchdowns.

Rivals250 2026 QB Dereon Coleman has cut his list to eight programs, he tells @Rivals. The coveted dual-threat breaks down each right here:https://t.co/hNNyGS3FMP pic.twitter.com/bXg3LJFjWN — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) June 6, 2024

According to Rivals, Coleman is currently positioned as the 158th-ranked prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, the 25th-ranked prospect in Florida, and the 5th-ranked quarterback in the country.

