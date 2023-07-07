Texas A&M is a finalist for 2024 4-star WR, Jelani Watkins

Due to the Fourth of July celebrations on Tuesday, some big-time recruiting news was hiding in plain sight, as 2024 four-star wide receiver Jelani Watkins released his final four program list, as the Houston, Texas native has narrowed his collegiate options to LSU, Arkansas, Texas, and of course, Texas A&M.

According to 247Sports, Watkins is currently positioned as the No. 22 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle and the 21st-ranked player in Texas, and as of today, LSU remains the current favorite to land Watkins, who recently took an official visit to Baton Rouge on June 23.

Entering his senior season at Klein Forest High School, Watkins’ 2022 junior season was cut short after just three games, recording 12 receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Watkins is also a Track & Field star, winning the Texas 6A 200-meter State Championship in 2022, recording a 20.54 time, while finishing sixth in the same Championship in April at 21.06.

BREAKING: 4🌟 WR Jelani Watkins is down to 4️⃣ schools He is ranked as a top 115 player in the nation Where should he go? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZOO9XLiIch — Nate Gravender (@recruit_access) July 4, 2023

Watkins is already a proven vertical threat but also possesses notable RAC (run after catch) ability. He is a go-to option in the screen game due to his speed and agility once he reaches his second gear.

Even though Texas A&M seems to be the weak link out of the four finalists, Watkins’ three unofficial visits to College Station still hold some significance, while Texas only offered him in early May.

