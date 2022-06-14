Texas A&M fans still not happy with Oklahoma, Texas joining the SEC

The Aggies are once again displaying some of their message board genius. One Texas A&M fan has had enough of being in Texas’ shadow and wants no part of the Longhorns in the SEC.

The fan had this to say about the Longhorns’ preferential treatment: “I don’t like where any of this is going, and about had my fill of the SEC treatment of A&M. We really showed DeLoss and TU. Oh wait, now here they come.”

I’m not sure what Tulsa has to do with the Texas and A&M feud, but once again we have a T.U. sighting in an Aggie rant.

The A&M fan continues, “For a nickel I’d call TU and OU and say let’s rethink all this. This tractor pull conference is not who we are. We are never going to be represented in the SEC, and mark my words, when TU joins the conference, it will get worse…”

Despite hauling in eight five-star recruits and the top recruiting class in modern history, the Aggies are still uneasy about sharing a conference with their longtime rival, Texas. They won’t keep the Sooners and Longhorns from the SEC, but you can’t fault them for trying.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.