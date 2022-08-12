Texas A&M Fall Press Conference, Week 2: Jimbo speaks

As week two of fall camp for the 2022 Texas A&M football team is nearly finished, Aggie’s headman Jimbo Fisher, starting strong safety Demani Richardson, and starting kicker Caden Davis were made available to the media on Thursday afternoon. While all three equally answered a variety of questions regarding the outlook of the 2022 season from their personal perspectives, specific quotes from each individual shed light on the current status of the offense, defense, and special teams as we get closer and closer to the season opener on September 3rd.

After Richardson and Davis spoke, Jimbo Fisher started off his portion of the press conference with an opening statement, discussing how a majority of the talented 2022 freshman class is slowly but surely adapting to the speed of the practices, and learning that no matter how good of an athlete you might be, learning how to be a complete football player is of the utmost importance. he poignantly explained,

“If a guy is worrying about playing time, they’re never going to develop… Develop as a player, and you’ll definitely play.”

As Jimbo began fielding questions about the offense, specifically 5-Star wide receiver Evan Stewarts’ development, and the highly publicized quarterback battle, he stated:

“As quickly as he has done things and had success, he is a freshman. We have to remember he’s a freshman with how we coach him… His comprehension of football along with his overall intelligence allows him to do these things.”

On the state of the quarterback battle, and if a leader has emerged:

“They’re taking the exact same number (of reps with the 1s).”

Finally, Jimbo ended the press conference by answering questions about freshman quarterback Conner Weigman’s progress in the camp, and potential play-calling changes if southpaw Max Johnson were to win the starting QB job:

“Conner (Weigman) has picked it up well… He’s a very intelligent, very instinctive guy.” “If he makes a mistake, he very rarely repeats it.”

Story continues

On Max Johnson:

“It’s just based on what he can do. What he likes well, what he can do well within the confines of our offense.”

Johnson is a left-handed QB. Haynes King and Conner Weigman are both right-handed.

When asked about the injury report after the recent news that offensive linemen Bryce Foster and Trey Zuhn had sat out multiple days, Fisher exclaimed that there are currently no long-term or season-ending injuries to report through the first week of Fall Camp.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

List

Aggies open at #7 in Coaches Poll

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire