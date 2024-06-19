Texas A&M will face Florida in the College World Series Semifinals

June 15, 2024; Omaha, Nebraska; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) slides ahead of the tag from Florida Gators catcher Luke Heyman (28) during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

After going 2-0 to start the College World Series Texas A&M (51-13) earned a day's rest while they waited for the outcome of the Florida vs Kentucky game.

As usual, it wouldn't be an Aggie postseason without a little bit of drama. Instead of knowing their opponent Tuesday night a rain delay moved the game to Wednesday morning.

That's where the drama ended Florida left no doubt that they wanted that spot in the Semifinals beating Kentucky 15-4. So that means the Aggies are one victory over the Gators away from advancing to the CWS for the first time in program history.

The Aggies will see a very familiar face on the mound on Wednesday night as the Gators have decided to start Freshman RHP Liam Peterson. He didn't have his best outing this past Saturday when we gave up three runs in under 2.5 innings of work, but he will get his chance at redemption.

Texas A&M will play Florida on Wednesday, June 19, at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

