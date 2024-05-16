With a pivotal Top 5 matchup set to take place this weekend, Texas A&M has expanded the capacity for the upcoming series at Blue Bell Park.

The No. 4 Aggies will host No. 2 Arkansas to conclude the regular season. Texas A&M desperately needs a boost of momentum after losing its last two sets on the road at LSU and Ole Miss, respectively.

Section 12 at Olsen Field has been revamped ahead of the series versus the Razorbacks. Bleachers have been placed in left center field to add about 250 more seats to the ballpark. General admission seats for that area will be sold at the box office on game day, two hours prior to first pitch. Presales for the lawn, general admission and standing room only have closed.

Weather permitting, the Aggies begin the three-game set Thursday evening at 7 p.m. According to Ryan Brauninger of TexAgs, if the series opener is postponed, a doubleheader would be scheduled for Friday, meaning Texas A&M would have its third conference double-dip in a span of five weeks.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

More good news - Section 12 left field extension is open and ready for business this weekend 👍 📰: https://t.co/ZfEMG6S24O#GigEm pic.twitter.com/r2JnQAhdGd — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) May 14, 2024

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M expands Blue Bell Park capacity ahead of SEC matchup vs. No. 2 Arkansas