Texas A&M’s Evan Stewart lands in Top 10 wide receiver rankings heading into Week 5

With the 2023 college football season nearing its halfway point, it’s worth taking a pulse on how Texas A&M’s roster is stacking up with the competition. For star receiver Evan Stewart, he remains firmly in the top 10 at his position, which should come as a surprise to no one given his caliber of talent.

In On3’s most up-to-date wide receiver rankings heading into Week 5, Stewart clocks in at No. 6 overall. The Aggie wideout has 22 receptions for 307 yards and three receiving touchdowns on the season, with the latter already surpassing his freshman year total (2). His 14.0 average yards per reception through three games also marks an increase from 2022 (12.2).

His 74.3 receiving grade per Pro Football Focus also marks an incremental increase from his 68.7 grade in 2022. The sample size of three games is small, but that doesn’t mean Stewart’s start to the season is anything short of significant.

LSU’s Malik Nabers (No. 3) and South Carolina’s Xavier Legette (No. 5) are the only SEC wideouts to rank ahead of Stewart in On3’s rankings. Missouri’s Luther Burden III (No. 8) rounds out the list of SEC players firmly in the top 10.

Week 5 College Football Top 25 WRs🔥 1. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

2. Rome Odunze, Washington

3. Malik Nabers, LSU

4. Keon Coleman, Florida State

5. Xavier Legette, South Carolina

6. Xavier Worthy, Texas

7. Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

8. Luther Burden III, Missouri

9. Tory… pic.twitter.com/Eq2KgUGwJt — On3 (@On3sports) September 28, 2023

Stewart is coming off a win against Auburn in which he finished with three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. He’ll look to carry the momentum against Arkansas in Week 5, which, coincidentally, was the opponent in which he scored his first career touchdown last season.

It’s keen to note that while Nabers and Legette are ranked ahead of Stewart, they have the fortune of playing one more game than the Aggies’ wideout. Stewart was a healthy scratch in Week 3 against UL Monroe, and yet his ranking in the top 10 only exacerbates his elite talent. As the season rolls along, don’t be shocked to see Stewart skyrocket in these rankings.

Texas A&M kicks off the Southwest Classic against Arkansas at 11 a.m. CT. The game will air on the SEC Network and can be viewed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, with a subscription required for the latter.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire