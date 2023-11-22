Texas A&M ESPN Events Invitational Preview

Thanksgiving isn’t just for football and turkey, because college basketball tournaments are on all day! The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies will lace up their sneakers to take part in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

Texas A&M will open up the tournament against Penn State in a rematch of last year’s NCAA opening round where Penn State upset the Aggies in a 79-59 win. The three-day tournament will host eight teams from a variety of conferences that will start on Nov. 23 and run through Nov. 26.

Below are more details from ESPN about the Invitational:

The ESPN Events Invitational (formerly known as the Orlando Invitational and Old Spice Classic) is an early-season Division 1 college basketball tournament played each November at ESPN Wide World of Sports near Orlando, Florida. The tournament, entering its 17th year in 2023, features a bracket format with 12 games over three days. Each team competes in one game per day regardless of results. The 2023 ESPN Events Invitational will be played Nov 23, 24 and 26 and will feature Boise State, Butler, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Penn State, Texas A&M, VCU and Virginia Tech. Six of the eight teams in the field played in the 2023 NCAA Tournament The 2022 event took place on Nov. 24, 25 and 27 and was won by the Oklahoma Sooners, who defeated Ole Miss in the final.

You can view the entire tournament bracket here

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.undefined

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire