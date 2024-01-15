Texas A&M ends Lady Vols’ six-game winning streak

Texas A&M (14-3, 2-2 SEC) defeated Tennessee (10-6, 3-1 SEC), 71-56, Sunday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies led, 36-22, at halftime and ended the Lady Vols’ six-game winning streak.

Three Tennessee players scored 10-plus points in the contest.

Sara Puckett totaled 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jewel Spear recorded 11 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Rickea Jackson finished with 10 points.

Jillian Hollingshead had seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one block for Tennessee, which trailed, 18-14, after the first quarter before being held to eight points during the second period.

Aicha Coulibay led Texas A&M with 19 points, while Lauren Ware, Endyia Rogers and Sahara Jones totaled 15 points each. Ware had 12 rebounds, while Rogers finished with five rebounds and four assists.

