Texas A&M’s emerging defense curretly ranks atop multiple defensive categories

After drubbing the Arkansas Razorbacks 34-22 behind one of the best defensive performances in recent memory, or, at least since last weekend’s 27-10 win over Auburn, Texas A&M’s ascending defense has been the surprise of the 2023 season less than a month after failing to stop the Miami Hurricanes on the road in Week 2.

Second-year defensive coordinator D.J Durkin deserves credit for turning things around, finally utilizing the abundance of talent on the roster, specifically the loaded defensive line that features some of the highest-ranking members of their respective recruiting classes. On Saturday, the Aggies controlled the game with a brand of relentless physicality, as Durkin continued implementing multiple blitz packages through the matchup, virtually harassing Razorbacks quarterback K.J Jefferson to the tune of seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

While nearly every Aggie defender produced, junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper’s leading six tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss were only rivaled to stud sophomore defensive tackle Walter Nolen’s five tackles, one sack, and three tackles for loss on the afternoon.

Team sack leader Shemar Turner showed up as usual with four tackles and half a sack, while freshman linebacker Taurean York, who makes nearly every defensive call, once again made his impact with five tackles and half a sack, being in on almost every pressure and sack.

Limiting Arkansas to 174 total yards, one of the more impressive second-half stats compared to last year’s matchup with Jefferson was in the quarterback ground game, as the Aggies limited the senior to -3 yards on 18 carries after surrendering 105 rushing yards in 2022.

After the win, Texas A&M’s borderline elite defense, at least through five games (minus Miami), is ranked in the upper echelon in multiple national rankings, including:

2nd in Total sacks

1st in Tackles for loss

1st in Sack percentage

3rd in Third-down defense

5th in Total defense

8th in Yards per play allowed

12th in Yards per carry allowed

20th in Run defense

32nd in Scoring defense

50th in Pass defense efficiency

So far, it’s excellent, but the schedule only gets tougher from here. Alabama is coming to College Station this weekend, followed by a road trip to Tennessee before entering their long-awaited bye week.

Texas A&M will host No.10 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Kyle Field (TV: CBS).

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire