Texas A&M eliminates Lady Vols in Final Four

Texas A&M (27-7) defeated Tennessee (22-8), 4-1, on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament Final Four. The match was contested at Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Tennessee-Texas A&M tennis results:

Doubles

1 #7 Mia Kupres and Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. #11 Sofia Cabezas and Elza Tomase (TENN) 6-2

2 Carson Branstine and Lucciana Perez (TAMU) def. Esther Adeshina and Alana Wolfberg (TENN) 6-1

3 Nicole Khirin and Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) vs. Lauren Anzalotta and Catherine Aulia (TENN) match was unfinished 4-4

Order of finish: (2,1)

Singles

1 #1 Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. #14 Sofia Cabezas (TENN) 6-1 6-2

2 #88 Carson Branstine (TAMU) def. Elza Tomase (TENN) 7-5 6-2

3 #26 Nicole Khirin (TAMU) def. Alana Wolfberg (TENN) 5-7 6-0 6-3

4 #45 Mia Kupres (TAMU) vs. Catherine Aulia (TENN)

match was unfinished 7-6 (7-4) 5-6

5 Lucciana Perez (TAMU) vs. Lauren Anzalotta (TENN)

match was unfinished 4-6 6-2 2-2

6 Esther Adeshina (TENN) def. Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) 6-3 6-4

Order of finish: (1,2,6,3)

