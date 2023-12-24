Texas A&M DT Walter Nolen -- the transfer portal's top-rated player -- commits to Ole Miss

Dec. 24—OXFORD — Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen — the top-ranked player in the transfer portal and the highest ranked player from the Aggies' historic 2022 recruiting class — has committed to Ole Miss, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

He is the sixth top-60 player to commit to Ole Miss from the transfer portal.

Nolen was a five-star recruit coming out of Powell High School in Tennessee and was the No. 2 ranked player overall behind Travis Hunter, according to 247Sports. He is rated as a five-star transfer as well. Prior to playing at Powell, Nolen prepped at Olive Branch High School.

Nolen, listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, had 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks for the Aggies in 2023. He had 17 sacks in 2021 at Powell High.

Nolen's commitment will likely move the Rebels to the top spot in 247Sports' transfer portal class rankings. He joins edge rushers Princely Umanmielen (Florida) and Tyler Baron (Tennessee) as top-11 transfers on the defensive side of the ball for Ole Miss, who has also added four-star linebacker Arkansas Chris Paul Jr. and four-star Mississippi State defensive back Decamerion Richardson. The Rebels also have a commitment from South Carolina wide receiver Juice Wells, who is ranked 15th in 247's transfer rankings.

Ole Miss' defensive line figures to be a strength come 2024, as senior defensive tackle J.J. Pegues and senior defensive end Jared Ivey both announced they are returning for their final year of eligibility. The Rebels will also return defensive tackles Zxavian Harris and Akelo Stone, and defensive tackle Joshua Harris also has a year of eligibility left. The Rebels also signed highly-touted high school defensive linemen Jeffery Rush, Kamarion Franklin, William Echoles and Kamron Beavers on National Early Signing Day last week.

The No. 11 Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) face No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Peach Bowl Dec. 30.

michael.katz@djournal.com