Texas A&M drops out of Gator Bowl due to COVID-19 outbreak

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Gator Bowl is in a pickle.

The annual football game in Jacksonville has Wake Forest and no opponent for the ACC school after Texas A&M dropped out Wednesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Gator Bowl is looking for a suitable opponent. If it can’t find one the payout of more than $5 million to the schools would go away.

The game was scheduled for Dec. 31.

Recommended Stories