Texas A&M DL Walter Nolen enters the transfer portal — could USC land him?

Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen is entering the transfer portal according to a report from On3 Sports’ Hayes Fawcett on Sunday night.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman totaled 66 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

“First off I wanna thank God for putting me in the position that I am,” Nolen posted to social media. “It has been a good run over the past two years, a lot of ups and downs. Being here at Texas A&M has taught me a lot, on and off the field, but with that being said I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility. My recruitment is wide open!”

Sources told AggieYell.com (Rivals) that Nolen’s reasons were largely NIL-related and did not completely rule out a return to A&M, though that prospect seems unlikely.

The Memphis native and five-star recruit had a top five of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee, but chose to flip to Texas A&M. There has been rumblings and tweets about USC being a landing spot similar to we saw with Bear Alexander last season.

BREAKING: Texas A&M DL Walter Nolen plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’5 300 DL was ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in the 2022 Class 👀 Will have 2 years of eligibility remaininghttps://t.co/jStSukaXte pic.twitter.com/AagEGY2udO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 4, 2023

#USC Among the TOP 8 Schools for Elite 5-Star 2022 Cordova (TN) DT WALTER NOLEN (6-4, 300) @USCScoop #FiightOn✌🏼 https://t.co/F7drkEUY95 — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) April 2, 2021

“I always dreamt of going to Cali, playing for a Cali school, so when they called my phone saying they wanted to offer me, it was like a blessing,” Nolen said.

