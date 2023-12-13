Texas A&M DL transfer Fadil Diggs to visit Alabama this weekend

Alabama will host one of the top defensive line transfers in the country for a visit this weekend. According to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn, Texas A&M transfer Fadil Diggs will be in Tuscaloosa for a visit this weekend.

Diggs, a New Jersey native, has spent the past four seasons with the Aggies. He has accumulated 78 tackles, eight sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Interestingly enough, Diggs will not be the only former Aggies to be in Tuscaloosa this weekend. He will be joined by former teammate and defensive lineman Lebbeus “LT” Overton.

There has not been a confirmed report of Alabama offering either of them. However, Alabama typically does not bring in transfers if they do not have a committable offer.

Following his trip to Tuscaloosa, Diggs will also take an official visit to Syracuse.

Alabama has shown interest in several transfers thus far. It will be interesting to see if Diggs ends up in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest news regarding the Alabama football program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire