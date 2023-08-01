Texas A&M DL McKinnley Jackson named to FWAA’s 2023 Outland Trophy watchlist

With Texas A&M ready to kick off a pivotal 2023 season in about a month, a handful of returning players will prove essential to actualizing a rebound campaign. If the Maroon and White achieve their goal, it’s not a stretch to say some individual hardware could be heading to a few Aggies as a result.

In a Tuesday social media post from Aggie Football, the team shared that defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson was named to the Pro Football Writer’s Association of America’s 2023 Outland Trophy Watch List. Since 1946, the Outland Trophy has been awarded to college football’s best interior lineman on offense or defense.

This year’s preseason watchlist recognizes 91 returning standout interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents. McKinnley is just one of 17 SEC linemen named to the 2023 watchlist and one of 24 defensive tackles that the FWAA recognized.

Jackson returns for his senior season in Aggieland after appearing in eight games for the Maroon and White last season, having been named defensive MVP for the Aggies in 2022. He logged 37 total tackles, including seven for loss, to go along with two sacks and one fumble recovery. In 389 defensive snaps in 2022, he logged 219 as a run defender and 169 in pass rush situations.

He finished with a 70.1 overall defensive grade per Pro Football Focus, with a 71.8 run defense grade and a 68.9 pass rush grade.

The senior will be relied upon heavily to not only help a talented defensive front take a leap in 2023 but also to mentor the rising young talent on the line. The Aggies gave up 208.8 yards rushing per game and managed just 19 sacks in 2022, which means Jackson must lead as a force to be reckoned with if that unit hopes to realize its full potential this season.

Rising stars such as Walter Nolen, who was named the Defensive Top Newcomer last season, will depend on the likes of Jackson to lead by words and by example. Suppose the senior nose tackle consistnely bottles up opposing tailbacks or creates constant pressure on the opposing quarterback. In that case, you can be sure it will have a contagious effect on the younger players and for the better.

As Jackson prepares for the 2023 season, the official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner in Omaha on January 10, 2024.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire