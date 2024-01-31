Texas A&M DL McKinnley Jackson has reportedly stood out at the Senior Bowl

For true blue football fans, especially those who live for the NFL Draft, this week’s Senior Bowl practices have already provided fans with a boatload of content regarding some of the more talented players to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, including current participant, senior Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson.

After four memorable seasons in College Station, Jackson’s future at the next level may be the brightest among the Aggie defenders who have entered the draft outside of linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, looking to earn a starting spot at nose tackle for a team in need of immediate help in the trenches.

McKinnley’s official Senior Bowl measurements, listed at 6-1 and 320 pounds, including impressive 34-inch arms, are the exact numbers every scout observing his play this week will consider when combining his strength, high motor, and explosive athleticism after the snap.

Jackson started and was a game captain in every game for the Aggies this season while recording 27 tackles, three sacks, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during the 2023 campaign.

McKinnley Jackson is already a day one practice standout

For whatever it’s worth, my standouts from the American team: – Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

– Beaux Limmer, IOL, Arkansas

– Christian Jones, OT, Texas

– McKinnley Jackson, DT, TAMU

– Braden Fiske, DL, FSU — Joey Richards (@JRDrafts) January 30, 2024

Yes, yes he is

Mckinnley Jackson is so nice. — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) January 30, 2024

The Senior Bowl is filled with a ton of talent in the trenches

#SeniorBowl Day 1 Standouts (Trenches):#Washington OT Roger Rosengarten#ORST OT Taliese Fuaga#Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton#Mizzou OL Javon Foster#Arkansas IOL Beaux Limmer#Baylor IDL Gabe Hall#UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu#Duke IDL DeWayne Carter#TAMU IDL Mckinnley Jackson — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) January 30, 2024

Jackson's stock will continue to rise this week

This American OL-DL group is just really fun to watch. Great players on both sides of the ball. Tyler Guyton has probably been the best player so far. But others like Darius Robinson, McKinnley Jackson, Beaux Limmer, Jordan Jefferson also standing out. — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) January 30, 2024

Jackson knows that in order to be the best, he must beat the best

George Co. alum McKinnley Jackson (Texas A&M) went to high school less than an hour away from Hancock Whitney Stadium, where he gets to put on a Senior Bowl show for NFL scouts. Jackson has a vicious first step@macfrmGSF_/@TheCountyFtbl/@RayCray06/@BingoMediaLLC/@Coastfootball pic.twitter.com/45PkLtBvrs — Jeff Haeger (@TheJeffTakeWVUE) January 30, 2024

