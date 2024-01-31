Advertisement

Texas A&M DL McKinnley Jackson has reportedly stood out at the Senior Bowl

Cameron Ohnysty
For true blue football fans, especially those who live for the NFL Draft, this week’s Senior Bowl practices have already provided fans with a boatload of content regarding some of the more talented players to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, including current participant, senior Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson.

After four memorable seasons in College Station, Jackson’s future at the next level may be the brightest among the Aggie defenders who have entered the draft outside of linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, looking to earn a starting spot at nose tackle for a team in need of immediate help in the trenches.

McKinnley’s official Senior Bowl measurements, listed at 6-1 and 320 pounds, including impressive 34-inch arms, are the exact numbers every scout observing his play this week will consider when combining his strength, high motor, and explosive athleticism after the snap.

Jackson started and was a game captain in every game for the Aggies this season while recording 27 tackles, three sacks, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during the 2023 campaign.

