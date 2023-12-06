Texas A&M DL LT Overton and his brother, DL Micaiah Overton will enter the transfer portal

The transfer portal giveth, but mainly taketh away, as Texas A&M has presumably lost another player to the portal as sophomore defensive lineman LT Overton and his brother, Micaiah Overton, will reportedly leave the program, according to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

With their presumed departures, nine players have now entered the portal thus far, but keep an eye on defensive lineman Walter Nolen, who still has yet to enter after the recent hiring of new defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

In seven games this season, LT Overton recorded a total of 17 tackles and six solo tackles, as the former five-star prospect was seldom used due to the immense defense on the defensive line. However, the move is somewhat confusing as his chances to start next season will likely skyrocket as multiple veterans in the trenches are set to depart after the Aggies bowl game.

247Sports is told that Texas A&M defensive linemen LT Overton and Micaiah Overton will be entering the Transfer Portal. Story coming shortly. — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 5, 2023

LT’s brother, Micaiah Overton, recorded just one tackle early in the season, as both remain a package deal for every team that pursues LT, who has two years of eligibility remaining.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire