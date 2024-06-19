Texas A&M dismantles Kentucky in Men’s College World Series

OMAHA, Nebraska – Texas A&M chalked up a dominating, 5-1, triumph over the Kentucky Wildcats to move to 2-0 in the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha Monday evening.

Aggie-starter Ryan Prager held the Wildcats (46-15) hit less until Ryan Nicholson stroked a base hit with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Prager (9-1) worked 6.2 frames and didn’t allow a run while giving up two hits, striking out four and walking two.

The Maroon and White (51-13) plated all of their runs in the top half of the sixth inning.

Hayden Schott, one of four Aggies to have a multi-hit game, went 3-5 and drove in a pair of runs as the Aggie designated hitter.

Texas A&M batters touched up a trio of Wildcat pitchers for 11 hits.

A solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning by Nicholson spoiled A&M’s shutout bid.

After an off day Tuesday, the Aggies will play either Florida or Kentucky at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In the top half of the Men’s College World Series bracket Tennessee also stands at 2-0.