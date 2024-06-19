Texas A&M DH Hayden Schott declines 'king of vibes' moniker after Kentucky win at CWS

Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) celebrates as he scores a run against the Kentucky Wildcats during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team beat SEC foe, No. 2 Kentucky, by a final score of 5-1 on Monday night at Charles Schwab Field to advance to the semifinals of the College World Series.

Graduate student designated hitter Hayden Schott led the way going 3-for-5 with 2 runs batted in and 1 run scored.

'He's out for the year,' Texas A&M coach Schlossnagle shares Braden Montgomery's status

Next up for the Aggies (51-13) is a rematch with SEC rival Florida (36-29), who they beat 3-2 in the opening round on Saturday evening. With a win tonight, Texas A&M clinches a berth in the CWS finals. First pitch Wednesday is at 6 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

