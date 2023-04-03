Texas A&M defensive line commit wants to come back to LSU after spring practice visit

The Tigers could be making progress toward what would be a massive flip in the 2024 recruiting class.

This past weekend, LSU hosted Texas A&M defensive line commit Dealyn Evans for a visit to check out spring practice. According to a report from On3’s Billy Embody (subscription required), Evans had a productive visit and would like to make a return trip once the team hires a new defensive line coach, though he had positive things to say about interim Gerald Chatman.

He said that he will likely use that second trip to determine whether the Tigers receive one of his five official visits. He plans to return to College Station for the Aggies’ spring game, and he has visits set with Alabama (April 22) and TCU (April 29). He also said he plans to visit Florida.

The Longview (Tex.) Pine Tree prospect is a four-star recruit and ranks as the No. 125 player nationally (and No. 16 defensive lineman) per On3’s Industry Rankings.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire