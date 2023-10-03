Texas A&M’s defensive efficiency sees big jump in latest FPI rankings

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) remains undefeated in conference play and sits tied for first in the SEC West. That means there’s no better time to get a pulse on how they stack up in ESPN’s FPI rankings.

The Aggies stayed put in their overall FPI ranking of 16th, preceded only by Alabama (No. 3), Georgia (No. 7), Ole Miss (No. 13), and LSU (No. 14). Still, that’s not to say they didn’t see a boost in their strength of record or their defensive efficiency. A 34-22 romp of Arkansas is bound to boost a team in ESPN’s model.

Here’s the latest breakdown of how the Aggies stack up in ESPN’s FPI power rankings, including the strength of the current record, as well as offense and defensive efficiency.

Overall ranking: No. 16 (no change)

Perhaps ESPN’s model recognizes that the Aggies have had the Razorbacks’ number for much of the last decade. Oddly enough, seeing A&M stay put at No. 16 overall is interesting. As we see further below, A&M did record a jump in defensive efficiency and strength of record, but it wasn’t enough to nudge them in overall FPI.

No matter, a matchup with Alabama, which has no shortage of high-stakes, will propel the Aggies in the FPI rankings so long as they come out on top.

Strength of Record: No. 23

After winning their 11th Southwest Classic in the last 12 matchups, the Aggies’ strength of record jumped 13 spots to No. 23 overall. With a 4-1 overall record and undefeated 2-0 in conference play, ESPN’s model clearly applauds the success in College Station.

The US LBM Coaches Panel and the AP Top 25 Poll voters may disagree, but the worldwide leader in sports clearly values the wins stacking up in Aggieland.

Offensive efficiency: 74.3 (No. 22)

A&M piled on 34 points in their win against Arkansas, yet the same can be said: they left points on the table. Perhaps that’s why the Aggies dropped four spots in their offensive efficiency. Additionally, the Maroon and White did give up two ugly turnovers in a nightmare third quarter for the offense.

Nonetheless, look for the Aggies to tighten things up and better execute with a significant matchup against Alabama on deck.

Defensive efficiency: 80.4 (No. 15)

The Aggies’ vaunted defense jumped up 23 spots to No. 15 overall in defensive efficiency. That should be no surprise when D.J. Durkin’s squad puts up back-to-back performances of seven sacks or more. As for the icing on the cake, A&M also recorded 15 tackles for loss against the Razorbacks.

A&M’s defense is starting to click at the most opportune time, with a physical matchup on the horizon as they play host to the Crimson Tide in Week 6.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire