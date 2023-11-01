Texas A&M’s defense is out to prove that last year’s loss to Ole Miss was simply based on inexperience

Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) will face, yes, its toughest challenge yet this season, facing the 11th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday for yet another true SEC road matchup for an early 11:00 a.m CT. Kickoff.

Going back to last year’s 35-28 prime-time loss to Ole Miss at Kyle Field, lingering memories of Rebel players stepping on the A&M logo in taunting fashion, coupled with head coach Lane Kiffin accusing Aggie safety Bryce Anderson of faking an injury, Texas A&M’s defense, who allowed over 200-plus rushing yards to Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, is out for some much-anticipated revenge.

This time around, junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is playing at an All-SEC level. In contrast, sophomore defensive tackle Walter Nolen and junior pass rusher Fadil Diggs all helped lead the Aggies’ dominant pass rush, including their impressive 13th-ranked run defense.

On Monday, star defensive end Shemar Turner sat down with the media to provide insight on how the Aggies, who now have a bevy of experience after last season’s struggles, will defend Judkins this time around, as Kiffin’s offense depends on a balanced attack to gain early momentum.

“He’s a great running back… Not letting him get too hot, not letting him too comfortable running the ball outside the tackles like he did last year.”

While Judkins remains the focal point defensively, Turner knows that Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart was an absolute nightmare on the ground, scrambling for 95 yards in combination with his three touchdown passes through the air.

“I feel like he is one of those harder ones to bring down, but I don’t think he’s harder to bring down than KJ Jefferson. Getting KJ down is tough. He’s elusive, and he makes guys miss… Getting more than one guy on him is going to be big.”

Texas A&M’s 9th-ranked defense is built in the trenches, leading the county in sacks with 33, just 26 away from breaking their single-season record. Despite the Aggies’ 14th-ranked passing defense, defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin is still experimenting with his cornerback rotation, which may or may not become a liability vs. the Ole Miss passing attack.

However, Jaxson Dart thrives in Kiffin’s up-tempo offense. Still, if the Aggies can pressure the pocket early and often to rattle his confidence, Turner is confident the defense can find their footing for four consistent quarters.

“That is a really good team at Ole Miss. It will be a difficult task, but I don’t think there is an offense that we can’t handle in the country. Slowing down the tempo is going to be a key factor in stopping that offense.”

Texas A&M will now travel to Oxford (MS) to face the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 5, where the game will again air on ESPN at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire