Texas A&M defeats Vols in College World Series Finals

No. 3 overall seed Texas A&M (53-13, 19-11 SEC) defeated No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (58-13, 22-8 SEC), 9-5, in game No. 1 of the College World Series Finals on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Aggies never trailed in the contest and took advantage of three Vols’ errors, scoring two early unearned runs. Texas A&M scored five runs in the third inning.

Dylan Dreiling went 4-for-5 for Tennessee. He hit a two-run home run and recorded two RBIs and two runs.

Hunter Ensley went 3-for-5 and hit a solo home run. Blake Burke went 2-for-5, recording one double and one run.

Chris Stamos (3-1) pitched 0.1 innings for the Vols. He allowed two runs (one earned) and two hits.

AJ Causey pitched 5.2 innings in relief. He allowed five runs (four earned), six hits and one walk, while recording five strikeouts.

Kirby Connell, Marcus Phillips, Andrew Behnke and Dylan Loy also appeared in relief for the Vols.

Tennessee next plays Sunday in game No. 2 in the best-of-three championship series. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. EDT and the contest will be televised by ABC.

Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY Network

