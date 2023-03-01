Texas A&M defeats Ole Miss 69-61 behind 13 points from Tyrece Radford, earning their 14 SEC win

Texas A&M (22-8, 14-3 SEC) came into the week looking to steadily improve on offense after one of their worst performances of the season in their 69-62 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday night, knowing that continuous struggles from the field would most likely result in a short postseason run for a program that hasn’t been to the big dance in six seasons.

Staying in the Magnolia State, the Aggies visited the Ole Miss Rebels (11-19, 3-14 SEC) on Tuesday night to face one of the worst teams on paper in the SEC, but after coming off a convincing home win against LSU last weekend, this would quickly become a “trap game” for an Aggies squad that still needed to prove that their ugly loss to the Bulldogs was simply an aberration. In a low-scoring defensive battle, Texas A&M fought back from an early first-half deficit to win 69-61, earning their 14th conference win ahead of their all-important season finale showdown with the 2nd-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Leading the team for the first time since his 30-point performance against Auburn on Jan. 25th, Tyrece Radford scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers, while Wade Taylor IV cooled off after his 21-point outing on Saturday, netting 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists on the night. As a team, the Aggies shot 37.9% from the field, 70% (14-20) from the free throw line, and only 22.7% from 3-point, but recorded 41 rebounds (16 offensive, 24 defensive) and 11 steals, holding the Rebels to 37% from the floor as well.

The early part of the first half was a continuance of Texas A&M’s offensive ineptitude, combined with poor defense against a confident Rebels squad celebrating Senior Night by basically hitting every three-pointer they heaved from the floor. Ole Miss swiftly shot out to an 11-4 lead which included 3 three-pointers from the Rebels, while the Aggies were apparently asleep at the wheel despite outmatching their opponent in nearly every metric.

The Rebels’ luck from the field continued to shock the maroon and white, compiling a 15-4 run and 20-8 lead at the 12:46 mark, but all of a sudden, The Aggies were given a shot of adrenaline (not literally), stealing momentum and finally securing a rhythm on offense, going on their own 12-0 run to tie the game at 20 led by Henry Coleman III and Solomon Washington’s presence in the paint with a combined 9 points.

Ole Miss fought back to keep the game competitive in the final minutes of the half, yet the Aggies would go on another 7-0 run capped off with a transition 3-pointer from Wade Taylor IV, while the Aggie defense began to shut down the Rebel’s offensive attack, their perimeter completely evaporated after its early success. Leading 31-28 with 45 seconds remaining, Wade Taylor knocked down his second three of the game which would be the final points of the half, making it a healthy 34-28 lead after what was a highly questionable start eight minutes into the contest.

Texas A&M leaders at the half: Wade Taylor IV (2-6, 2-5 3-point, 6 points). Hayden Hefner (3-4, 6 points). Team: 45.5% from the field, 30% (3-10) from 3-point. 22 points in the paint, 18 rebounds

Ole Miss leaders at the half: Matthew Murrell (4-6, 3-5 from 3-point, 11 points). James White (3-6, 1-2 from 3-point, 7 points). Team: 37% from the field, 40% from 3-point. 4 points in the paint, 18 rebounds

HALFTIME: Texas A&M: 34. Ole Miss: 28.

In the first seconds of the second half, the Aggies forced their 10th turnover against Ole Miss which led to a quick three-pointer from Tyrece “Boots” Radford, who finally found his stroke after a forgettable four-point performance against Mississippi State three days prior. Playing fast and free, the Aggies began to frustrate the Rebels whose offense became predictable, jumping out to a 42-32 lead with 15:43 left in the half. No matter the matchup, basketball is a game of back-and-forth runs, as Ole Miss proved such with an 8-0 run to get back within two, keeping the game as close as they could nearing the ten-minute mark.

In the welcomed return of Aggies guard Manny Obaseki from his hand injury that sidelined him for almost two months, the sophomore found his footing with four points paired with another 3-pointer from Tyrece Radford (13 points), as the Aggies built a nine-point 55-46 lead with 7:59 left. Again, counting the Rebels out at home, on Senior Night at any time in the second half would be foolish, and Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell’s career-high eight 3-pointers kept the Aggies from truly pulling away late.

As the crowd erupted from Murrell’s insane 26-point performance, Texas A&M clung to a 63-59 lead with 3:16 remaining, hoping that they had enough left in the tank to finish off a Rebels team that just wouldn’t go away quietly. Three straight empty possessions for the Aggies gave Ole Miss multiple openings to take the lead, but an Andersson Garcia steal and vicious transition dunk was as timely as ever, providing a six-point 65-59 cushion with 1:14 left. Needing a bucket, Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefeild hit a desperate layup but missed the free throw after the foul, as both teams reached the bonus with just over 20 seconds left.

With their last-ditch effort to shock the visitors, four free throws from both guards Andre Gordon and Wade Taylor IV and a key steal from freshman forward Solomon Washington finally sealed the 69-61 road win for the Maroon and White, not in the most impressive fashion, but a win nonetheless that keeps them squarely in the mix for an SEC regular season championship.

Texas A&M travels back home to Reed Arena for their big season finale matchup with the 2nd-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in a game that could have conference championship implications if Alabama loses to Auburn on Wednesday night. The Game is set for Saturday, March 4th at 11:00 AM CT. and will air on CBS.

