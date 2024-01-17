Texas A&M DB Tyreek Chappell’s dad indicates that he’ll be back for his senior year in College Station

Texas A&M cornerback Tyreek Chappell is returning to Bryan-College Station for his senior year in 2024 according to a source with vast knowledge of the situation.

Tyreek’s father, Merrill, shared via social media on Tuesday evening that his son will be back for one more season at Kyle Field.

“Senior season loaded let’s go son,” Merill stated on X with a photo of Tyreek in Aggies Maroon & White.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back was a 3-star recruit in 2021 coming out of Northeast High School in Philadelphia. Merill currently coaches running backs for head coach Chris Riley at Northeast.

Senior season loaded let’s go son pic.twitter.com/U7WbUUwJ0L — Merrill Chappell (@ChappellMerrill) January 17, 2024

Tyreek had a breakout true freshman campaign at Texas A&M in 2021. Chappell was selected to the SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman Team and The Athletic’s Freshman All-America First Team. He also earned the Aggies’ Defensive Top Newcomer Award.

Chappell will now be instructed by head coach Mike Elko, defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and cornerbacks coach Ishmael Aristide.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire