New Texas A&M DB coach Jordan Peterson brings a wealth of recruiting success

As of this week, new Texas A&M co-defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson, who recently held the role of co-defensive coordinator with Kansas under head coach Lance Leopold during the 2023 season, was officially hired, completing Aggies HC Mike Elko’s staff ahead of the 2024 season.

As an Aggie alum, Peterson graduated from Texas A&M with a bachelor’s degree in sports management in 2009 and his master’s in education curriculum and instruction in 2010. Standing at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds during his playing days at the safety position, Peterson recorded 81 tackles, 15 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery during his career.

After serving as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M from 2010-11, Peterson coached at Fresno State (2012-16) and New Mexico (2017-19) before his four seasons with the Jayhawks, where he quickly built his current reputation as one of the top recruiters in the country.

Before departing for College Station, Peterson had already secured three commitments from four-star prospects in Kansas’ 2024 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, he is currently ranked (41st) as a top 50 recruiter in college football for the cycle, joining Aggies WR coach Holmon Wiggins (No. 2) and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman (38th).

Peterson will serve in his role alongside passing game coordinator & co-defensive backs coach alongside Ishmael Aristide, while fellow recruiting ace Bryant Gross-Armiento will stay on with the program as a senior defensive analyst next season.

While impending results on the field are the only way to Judge Mike Elko’s tenure as head coach, he has already assembled one of the top coaching staff on paper. In the ever-changing college football landscape concerning NIL and the transfer portal, Jordan Peterson’s hire speaks volumes regarding Elko’s progressive, forward-thinking outlook.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire