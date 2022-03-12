Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs SE Louisiana Prediction, Game Preview: Southland Championship

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs SE Louisiana prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 12

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs SE Louisiana Game Preview, Southland Championship How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 12

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Leonard E Merrell Center, Katy, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (22-11), SE Louisiana (19-13)

Why SE Louisiana Will Win

The Lions were solid throughout their 74-64 win over New Orleans to get here, doing a great job on the free throw line and moving the ball around well with a good, even performance.

They take more threes than anyone in the Southland, they’ll hit more than enough to bomb their way into the game if needed, and like they showed against the Privateers, free throws matter.

They’ll come through late and more than hold their own and won’t buckle in the clutch, but …

Why Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Will Win

Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi is the best team in college basketball on the line.

Maybe not percentage-wise, but no one works the ball into the inside better and no one has made more free throws.

They made 14 against Nicholls State, but they won to get here with a big burst in the first half and sustained from there.

No, the Islanders don’t have the offense of SE Louisiana to keep up if this gets crazy, but they’ll come up with turnovers and they’ll keep attacking once of the worst defenses in college basketball.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs SE Louisiana: What’s Going To Happen

This should be wildly entertaining.

SE Louisiana will shoot and keep on shooting, Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi will get on the move and generate enough assists to get a slew of easy points, and this should be a shootout.

The Islanders won the first meeting when SE Louisiana couldn’t hit the three, the Lions returns the favor with a win in the second game when they could.

SE Louisiana will hit the three.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs SE Louisiana: Prediction, Lines

SE Louisiana 82, Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi 79

Line: SE Louisiana -2.5, o/u: 146

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs SE Louisiana Must See Rating: 4

