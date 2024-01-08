Texas A&M Cornerback Josh DeBerry is headed to the 2024 Hula Bowl

It was announced on Jan. 6 that Aggie cornerback Josh DeBerry had accepted his invite to the 2024 Hula Bowl taking place in Orlando.

The game will be another opportunity to showcase his skills in front of scouts across many leagues while competing with other athletes across the globe. Below, you can find out about the game and where some of the attendees will be traveling from:

Over the past 70 years of history, the Hula Bowl has had hundreds of stories of athletes that shined in the game and thereby caught the attention of scouts from the NFL, XFL, USFL, and CFL leagues. Outstanding performances at the Hula Bowl will enhance the athlete’s opportunities for taking their football career to the next level and ensuring a promising future! This year, the game will include NCAA college football players from all divisions, along with international players from Japan. In addition, the game will always include Polynesian players with historic ties to the Islands.

Here are Josh’s number after a single season at Texas A&M below and we wish him the best as he prepares for his next step.

39 Tackles / 4.5 TFLs / 1 Sacks

2 Interceptions / 9 PDs

