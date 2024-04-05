Texas A&M has contacted former FAU guard that recently entered the transfer portal

This offseason, Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams has two jobs: keep as many starters from last year's roster and utilize the transfer portal more aggressively. So far, senior forward Andersson Garcia is the only player to formally announce through social media that he will return for a final season.

Veteran guard Tyrece Radford is leaving after three seasons with the program. He finished his career with 27 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists in the Aggies' loss to Houston in the NCAA Tournament's round of 32. While incoming senior guard Manny Obaseki looks to replace Radford's production paired with Wade Taylor IV, A&M still needs more guard depth.

On Thursday, it was reported that former FAU guard Nick Boyd, who averaged 9.3 points per game last season, has been in contact with Williams as several former players from the Owl's memorable Final Four team during the 2022-2023 campaign have entered the portal after head coach Dusty May departed for Michigan.

Would Nick Boyd be a solid fit? Boyd shot 40% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, compared to his 40% 3-point mark in 2022-2023. Plenty of uncommitted talent remains in the portal and will continue to grow in the coming weeks.

